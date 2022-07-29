Alan Matthew Blashaw, 61, of Bethlehem, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a bedroom of a home on Sandy Court in Bethlehem.
Late Thursday evening, July 28, Barrow County Sheriffs Office (BCSO) received a report of a deceased person in a home. Once they arrived on the scene, "it became apparent that the deceased person was a victim of a homicide," said BCSO in a press release.
Upon further investigation, Blashaw's son, David Matthew Blashaw, 29, of Bethlehem, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.
Blashaw was apprehended in Dahlonega and transported back to the Barrow County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at (770) 307-3080.
