Mike Familant

Bigfoot tracker Mike Familant will visit Winder Public Library Thursday, March 16.

Bigfoot expert Mike Familant will visit the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview Street, Winder on Thursday, March 16th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to present evidence that Sasquatch lives. Ages 6 and up are invited to the presentation.

Join Bigfoot tracker Mike Familant as he shares his experiences researching and investigating the truth behind North America’s most famous primate, Bigfoot. Also known as Sasquatch, Grassman, Skunk Ape or Big Red Eye, this big hairy ape has eluded researchers for decades. Familant has tracked the beast since 2011 and will provide convincing evidence of the creature’s existence at the upcoming Winder Library event.

