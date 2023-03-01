Bigfoot expert Mike Familant will visit the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview Street, Winder on Thursday, March 16th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to present evidence that Sasquatch lives. Ages 6 and up are invited to the presentation.
Join Bigfoot tracker Mike Familant as he shares his experiences researching and investigating the truth behind North America’s most famous primate, Bigfoot. Also known as Sasquatch, Grassman, Skunk Ape or Big Red Eye, this big hairy ape has eluded researchers for decades. Familant has tracked the beast since 2011 and will provide convincing evidence of the creature’s existence at the upcoming Winder Library event.
Mike Familant is a producer, lead investigator and New Jersey native. His tracking videos on his Youtube channel, "In the Shadow of Big Red Eye," have thousands of followers. He also has a website, shadowofredeye.com and a podcast. HIs Facebook and Instagram pages feature photo galleries of his adventures in searching for Sasquatch.
Familant will tell stories of his adventures and present evidence he has found along the way. Be prepared for stories of misadventures that have happened to Mike and his team.
Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions and answers. Mike will also be available for photographs and signing autographs.
Space is limited for this exciting presentation, so make sure you arrive early to snag a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.