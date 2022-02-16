Billy “Stoney” Birt and his son Billy “Stone” Birt, Jr. were arrested Thursday, Feb. 3, and charged with distributing alcohol at the Rock Solid Distillery in downtown Winder, which was recently shut down due to an expired alcohol license.
The Winder police responded to a call from Robert “Shane” Maxwell, business partner and owner of the building that houses Rock Solid, who reported suspicious activity after he and his wife, Carrie, observed footage from video surveillance on Jan. 15 of Birt escorting a group into the front door of the distillery.
While conducting its own surveillance at the distillery on Woodlawn Avenue, police observed a group of about 30 people leaving the location and loading onto a tour bus owned by Elite Excursions, who provides full-service wine tours in the area.
As the bus left, WPD conducted a traffic stop and found neither Stoney nor Birt Jr. were on board, however they were able to reach Stoney and were given his consent to enter the premises. Stoney told officers they could “look anywhere,” and that no alcohol sales occurred that night, according to the police report. Officers learned Birt, Jr. had left the distillery shortly after the tour bus left, but later returned for police questioning.
While searching the distillery, officers found a white storage container labeled “peanut butter whiskey” and several used beer cans and cups and other signs indicating alcohol consumption had taken place that night.
The police report said Stoney told officers he had been court ordered to sleep at the distillery, but he later denied the accuracy of the report and claimed he did not live there nor did he tell officers that he did.
Officers later obtained a search warrant and collected several pills suspected to be oxycodone and amphetamine, which were not kept in their original containers and hidden in the pocket of a pool table.
Both Birt men were taken into custody at Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the illegal sale/possession/distribution of alcoholic beverages on the premises without a valid alcohol license. Stoney Birt was also charged for possession of amphetamines. Stoney's bond was set at $3,000 and he bonded out via a bondsman and Birt Jr. posted an O.R. bond.
Hours after being released from jail, Stoney was arrested for a second time Feb. 3 following a verbal altercation with Mrs. Maxwell in front of the distillery.
According to the police report, Mrs. Maxwell investigated her suspicions when she saw a black van sitting in front of Rock Solid, which she said is supposed to be closed to the public.
As she drove by the distillery, she saw Stoney walking towards her car, recording her on his cell phone and saying “Come back up here, I got someone for you. You messed with the wrong person today.”
She added Stoney had been sending threatening messages via social media about blowing up the building and “let ‘ur rip.” Mrs. Maxwell added that she was afraid of Birt.
According to police, Mrs. Maxwell appeared “shaken up, her hands were shaking and she was speaking fast.” She told officers she was “frustrated with the entire situation” and “it has been going on way too long.”
According to WPD, Mrs. Maxwell was “tired of nothing ever being done with Stoney,”
Mr. Maxwell told police he witnessed the altercation and confirmed his wife’s account, which he advised officers was caught on tape by surveillance cameras at the couple’s nearby clothing store.
According to Stoney’s statement to officers, it is the Maxwells who aren’t allowed within 1,000 feet of the distillery due to a protection order he filed against them, not him.
Stoney’s story to the police added that Mrs. Maxwell had driven by and was “shooting him a bird,” which is why he was recording her on his phone.
Officers arrested Birt for simple assault without incident Thursday evening. Birt bailed out of jail via a $7,000 cash bond the next afternoon, shortly before his next court appearance with the Maxwells.
In a letter to Rock Solid Distillery explaining its grounds for denying its application for renewal of its alcohol license, four criteria required in the city's code of ordinances were cited.
The most significant code violation the city cited is the Rock Solid Distillery's failure to document all business partners, officers and "all persons entitled to share in the profits pf Rock Solid Distillery." The documentation of the individual with "the authority to represent this application to the City of Winder was not provided", reads the city's letter of denial.
The city also cited an ordinance that requires each application for alcoholic licenses to attach evidence of ownership of the building or a copy of the lease. Since the application identifies Mr. Maxwell as the owner of the building but not identified as an applicant or interested party in the license application. There was also no lease provided with the application.
The city also pointed out the applicant, Billy Jr. was not a resident of the city of Winder, which is also grounds for denial based on the city's code of ordinances.
The city said if Rock Solid fixes the issues and reapplies for a second review, they may do so. However, Birt insists his attorney has reapplied with the necessary updates, but it didn't change anything.
When asked about the future of Rock Solid, Stoney said, “we’ve been making whiskey since 1810 and we’re going to legally do it forevermore.”
