The future of Rock Solid Distillery remains to be known as its founder, Billy Stonewall “Stoney” Birt, and the family who owns the building the distillery once operated out of continue to feud, both inside the courtroom, and most recently, on social media.
While it was open for business, Rock Solid Distillery was a major tourist attraction in downtown Winder that opened its doors in 2019. Around the same time, Birt starred in a hugely popular podcast, “In the Red Clay,” which chronicles the story of the Dixie Mafia from his perspective as the son of one of its key players in the early 1970s, Billy Sunday Birt.
The latest spat between Birt and the Maxwell family, particularly Shane and Carrie Maxwell, the son and daughter-in-law of building owner Don Maxwell, is among many in the years since Birt’s son, Billy Stonewall “Stone” Birt II, and his wife Chelsea, entered into a 40-year lease agreement with Don Maxwell and eventually made it home to Rock Solid Distillery.
Many run-ins between the feuding families took place at the distillery and were reported to the Winder Police and include reports of cars being vandalized, the building being broken into, verbal threats and even misplaced mail.
Most notably, however, was when Carrie Maxwell's allegations against Birt landed him in jail twice over a 24-hour period in Feb. 2022.
Just over a month before Birt’s arrests, the distillery was shut down due to an expired alcohol permit.
Although the distillery had held an active alcohol permit in the City of Winder since May 2018, its Dec. 2021 application for renewal was denied by Winder city administrator Mandi Cody.
Since the denial in Jan. 2022, Birt has reapplied four times with the city, with the most recent application filed by his attorney Sept. 26, to which the city hasn't yet responded.
Carrie recently took to the comments section of a post on the “In the Red Clay” Facebook page, where fans were asking when the distillery will reopen. In the comment thread, Carrie said Birt’s lease on the building was "forged and notarized in a county office," where neither her husband, Shane, nor her father-in-law, Don, were present.
“Don’t believe everything you hear,” she wrote.
“The real reason it is shut down is the DOR [Department of Revenue] shut them down because there is not an active liquor license on the business.”
Birt quickly posted a response to Carrie’s post on the Rock Solid Distillery Facebook page, where he said, “We have been closed due to the direct actions of the owner of the building that we have a 40-year lease with.”
When Birt’s son, Billy Stonewall “Stone” Birt II entered into the lease agreement with Maxwell, the building was a condemned 44,000 square-foot warehouse.
According to Birt, it took close to three years and upwards of a half million dollars to remodel and bring up to code the entire building as it was full of junk, mold and remnants of the pants factory it once was many years ago.
In return, Birt said, Maxwell was left with an up to code building that, aside from less than 10,000 square feet being used by the distillery, “he could use any way he wanted and at absolutely no cost to him.”
“When we finally opened at the end of 2019, the podcast was just beginning to air and our whiskey and brandy were already in the liquor stores. The people came from all over the United States and many other countries on a scale that was unbelievable,” said Birt.
In the midst of a booming business, Maxwell filed a motion to evict, however, since Birt was able to show police a copy of the lease agreement, which doesn't terminate until 2060, Maxwell was told in order to move forward with an eviction, he would need to do so in court.
About a year later, the court case remains underway and is being heard by a judge in Walton County due to several judges in Barrow County recusing themselves from the case due to conflicts of interest.
According to Sean Kipe, “In the Red Clay” podcast creator, “For Stoney and his family, it’s so unfortunate this is happening. They were really doing a great thing.”
“I want the city and the county to know what they’re missing out on, how much support Stoney has, and financially, how much they’re losing by shutting them down.”
A deeper look into the Birt and Maxwell case and the future of Rock Solid Distillery will be featured in the Nov. 2 issue of the Barrow News Journal.
