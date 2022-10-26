Rock Solid Distillery

The Rock Solid Distillery operated out of a building on 24 Woodlawn Ave. in Winder, which sat vacant since it was used as a pants factory in the 1970s. Upon entering into a 40-year lease with property owner Don Maxwell, the Birts spent years and thousands of dollars to bring the once condemned building up to code.

 source: Rock Solid Distillery

The future of Rock Solid Distillery remains to be known as its founder, Billy Stonewall “Stoney” Birt, and the family who owns the building the distillery once operated out of continue to feud, both inside the courtroom, and most recently, on social media.

While it was open for business, Rock Solid Distillery was a major tourist attraction in downtown Winder that opened its doors in 2019. Around the same time, Birt starred in a hugely popular podcast, “In the Red Clay,” which chronicles the story of the Dixie Mafia from his perspective as the son of one of its key players in the early 1970s, Billy Sunday Birt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.