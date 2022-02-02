Al Brown isn’t overly eager to talk about his list of life accomplishments, he’d rather tell the younger generations stories about his life journey, those who guided him and the lessons he learned along the way.
To Al, all of the nonprofit work he’s been so committed to for over 20 years isn’t the blessing, the blessing is simply the fact he’s found himself in a position to help people, for which he often expresses his gratitude.
His memories from spending his college years in Macon, Ga., where he attended college, obtained a business degree and spent time on tour, or “giggin," as a groupie with the Allman Brothers Band. He has the album cover to prove it, too.
On the inside cover of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Brothers and Sisters” album, Al, his sister Ella and her baby are pictured in the group photo.
Al became a member of the Barrow County Cooperative Benevolence Ministry in 1998. Around the same time, he quit his job in retail, but had no idea what his next venture would be. Little did he know, an old teacher and mentor from Glenwood would guide him to a real passion he wasn’t yet aware of.
“In yesterday’s society, from a professional standpoint, everybody was trying to move up another notch, and you’re racing against everyone else trying to do the same job, no matter what job it is. If you’re competitive, you’re constantly trying to get ahead of everyone else, and that’s what I call the “rat race,” he said.
“But I just knew the rat race was not my cup of tea.”
Al’s entire family was a family of helpers. His mother worked as a maid and his father was a plumber. “I think that’s what was in me - to help somebody else besides myself. That’s the way we were raised,” said Al.
“I didn’t think of it that way, but it was in me and it didn’t come out until about 1998.”
After nearly 30 years of working in retail and manufacturing, Al decided, “I didn’t want to race anymore.”
“I knew there was something else for me physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Al’s mentor throughout much of his life was one of his favorite teachers from Glenwood, Robert Wimberly.
“I was given the gift of being able to not continue in the rat race and Robert Wimberly gave me the answer one day at White Oak Spring Church, where Al is still a member today.
Al was sitting in the very back of the church when Mr. Wimberly told him to come up to the front. “Being obedient, I went,” he said. Wimberly sat Al on the front pew, which made Al a bit uneasy.
“I didn’t sit up there. I’m too big of a devil to be up there,” said Al.
Wimberly asked Al to help him move some boxes. No matter what excuse Al came up with for not helping him, he said, “Mr. Wimberly was turning it around and knocking it.”
“I knew I didn’t have any excuses to come up with and the next thing that was going to come out of my mouth, it was going to be a lie.”
Even though Al was about 48-years-old at the time, “I was still a child to him. Even though I’m a grown man, he was still acting like my teacher.”
Sitting on the front row pew in the church and holding Mr. Wimberly’s hand, a man he respected and saw as a mentor, Al decided to not tell the lie and instead told him he’d help.
“All I wanted to do is go pick it up and get it over with,” said Al.
The following Monday, Al and Wimberly went to Holsenbeck Elementary and gathered a truckload of food from a competition food drive among schools in the area.
At that time, the food pantry was located behind the police department in downtown Winder. The older version of the food pantry Al runs today was created in the early 1970’s and Wimberly served on its board.
Despite his internal pushback he never fully expressed to Wimberly, Brown continued picking up food at different places after that first trip.
“I didn’t see myself as a nothing. I was just doing what I was asked to do,” Al said.
Over two decades later, Al continues to work around the clock to secure as much food as he can to help feed local families struggling to keep up with their bills. He said he spends about 70 percent of his time at the food pantry, about 20 percent at White Oak Spring Church and the remaining 10 percent at home.
“That’s why I don’t live there. I live here,” he said referring to the food pantry. I do more work everywhere else than I do at home. That’s just the way it is.”
In addition to the food pantry, which is open for about 30 minutes each day during the week and requires recipients to obtain a food voucher from their church and provide volunteers working at the pantry how much food is needed for each family.
The BCCBM partners with dozens of churches in Barrow County who help operate several other programs in the ministry to address food insecurity such as Clothes Closet, located in downtown Winder. Clothes closet accepts donations and operates as a thrift store; Sales funds generated from Clothes Closet are then used to fund the Church of the Month program where a participating church will fund an expense that is burdensome on a family, particularly when the well-being of a child is concerned, and provide the funds needed to lift those burdens off the shoulders of struggling families. The program helps with a range of needs such as utility bills, prescription medicines, gasoline and other expenses.
The ministry also hosts a monthly distribution at its location near the Holly Hill shopping center and packs meals for students during school breaks to make up for the missed school lunches many families rely upon.
“Ministers have tried to duplicate efforts, but they come and they go,” said Al.
As for his why, Al said, “It’s just in me.”
“I’m a servant. I’m a servant because He has blessed me to be. If I can be a blessing to somebody else whoever, whenever, however, then I made my day.”
“I don’t care if it’s only one person because when nobody shows up, that’s a good day for me. For that one day, that’s the day no body was hungry enough to come get food and when they come, I’m glad I was here to provide that food.”
“So, I can’t lose. That keeps me going, even when I don’t want to go anymore.”
