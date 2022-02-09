When dozens of kids look up to an adult, they hold that person fully accountable to meet their expectations of them each day. For many of Barrow County’s school-aged children, that person is Derek Hutchins.
For Hutchins, he wakes up each day doing what he loves. As the director of the Boys and Girls Club of Barrow County (BGCBC) since 2002, his approach to helping kids become successful adults isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” approach, but it seems to come naturally for him to identify what makes each child unique and accommodate their needs accordingly.
An average of 100 elementary school kids come to the Boys and Girls Club after school each day, with about 75 percent coming from elementary schools around Barrow County. Once kids arrive at the Boys and Girls Club, they do a little bit of everything both academically and recreationally.
Thanks to grant funds, private donations and major partnerships with the Barrow County School System, 21st Century Community Learning Centers, GEERS and others, the Winder-Barrow branch of the organization has not only been able to remain open, but it has thrived and continues to make its impact on the community.
In 2021, the organization’s ability to provide quality after school programming and summer camps to students and families in need led to a 50 percent increase in attendance among students.
There’re not too many activities that aren’t available to kids at BGCBC. In addition to supplemental academic and homework help, there’s an array of special enrichment programs and activities operated with fun and consistency including sewing, photography, cooking and gardening, cosmetology, drumming and many more. Recently, students were introduced to boxing fitness and some became authors and illustrators through Stan Tucker’s Leap for Literacy Authors’ program, according to Hutchins.
“Our philosophy in terms of how much the kids get to choose what programming they participate in, it’s kind of like when you’re young and you think about eating vegetables,” said Hutchins.
“As a kid, your parents make you eat your vegetables because they’re good for you. Even though you didn’t really want to, you went ahead and tried them anyway and you learned there were benefits to that.”
“Just like you can’t simply let a kid choose what he wants for dinner every day, when it comes to activity choices, we direct them into where they’re supposed to go,” said Hutchins. That way, they at least get a chance to try and experiment for a period of time before deciding whether they like it or not, he said.
“I try to encourage them that when they’re looking at a career, or life after school, you’re talking about at least 40 hours a week. You don’t want to spend 40 miserable hours a week anywhere,” he said. “I don’t care how much money you make.”
Hutchins began his career at the Boys and Girls Club of Barrow County in 2002, after working with the organization at its Gainesville and Athens locations for several years.
He was originally recruited by the director at the Athens location while he was coaching little league football.
“There was a gentleman that liked the way I engaged with the kids and he asked me if I would come and do sports programs at the Boys and Girls Club in Athens.
After Hutchins worked in Athens for about two years, he took a full-time opportunity in Gainesville, where he worked for about five years before becoming the director of the Barrow location in 2002 just a few years after its founding in 1998.
The previous facility that housed the BGCBC was about 9,000 square feet and for several years didn’t have air conditioning, said Hutchins.
So, when the Wimberly Center opened, Hutchins knew it was the future home for a larger, better, more impactful Boys and Girls Club.
The area used at Wimberly Center for the Boys and Girls Club spans about 25,000 square feet and features a gym, game room, multiple classrooms and a teen lounge. The group works with other nonprofits that also operate at Wimberly Center like Wimberly Roots, which teaches kids about healthy eating, how to garden and prepare their own recipes using the vegetables they grew themselves.
Kids only pay $50 for the entire school year, that’s less than $1 a day. BGCBC is open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on regular school days plus extends its hours on teacher planning days, fall and spring break, digital learning days and early release days. In addition to its after-school program, BGCBC also offers a summer camp program.
The BGCBC also hosts a number of fundraising initiatives throughout the year including Giving Tuesday, the Business Alliance, Friends. Of the Boys and Girls Club and an annual Murder Mystery fundraising dinner.
“It is our job as a community to help pave the future paths for our youth with better destinations in mind. We owe them and our community at least that much.”
“When we can help contribute to the decrease in juvenile crimes through positive adult leadership and club programming, it becomes a win-win for the entire community.”
“The parents get peace of mind knowing their children are safe in a learning environment. The kids get a place to belong, great facilities and adults who care and listen to them daily. The community gets a professional staff serving as positive role models for kids that otherwise would call the streets home. Lastly, you and I get to be part of changing the lives of hundreds of kids and knowing we did all we could to make a difference in future generations.”
For a recent Black History Month project, Hutchins tasked students with an art project where they created a sign and included their favorite quote from a profound mind in American history. One in particular, originally said by Frederick Douglas, which he had never heard before, resonated with Hutchins and he has since repeated to himself and others with a passion for working with children.
“It is easier to build strong children, than to repair broken men.”
