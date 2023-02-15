Magistrate Judge Monica Hunter Durden

Magistrate Judge Monica Hunter Durden

 Submitted photo

Barrow County Magistrate Judge Monica Hunter Durden was born and raised in Barrow County in the turbulent 1970s. However, Monica was fortunate enough to be brought up in a family who believed in hard work, love for family and giving back to the community. “My childhood was awesome,” she said.

As one of the first black female judges to serve in Barrow County, Monica continues her family’s legacy, imparting wisdom and strong values for generations to follow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.