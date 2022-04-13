The Winder Housing Authority is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, April 26 at the Wimberly Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card of chouce and more from Suburban Propane.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor keyword "winderhouse" or scan the QR code provided. Donors can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
The Red Cross advises all donors to eat iron rich food, drink plenty of water and sleep well before and after donation.
A photo identification is required.
