Winder-Barrow senior Abby Polk played her heart out this week, leading the Bulldoggs to a 4-0 week. Perhaps her most impressive performance came Monday, when Polk amassed four runs and three RBIs in a 18-10 win over Seckinger. She also hit for a double and a triple and stole a base in the win. In addition, Polk had two runs, an RBI, two triples and a stolen base through the rest of the week. She was a contributor defensively as well, as she had nine put-outs.
Latest Barrow News
- Apalachee fails to capitalize on key moments in 28-10 loss against Jackson County
- Lanier Technical College students attend SkillsUSA's Washington Leadership Training Institute on Capitol Hill
- BASA announces its 2022 Homecoming court
- BOE considering loan of $20 million from general fund into capital project funds
- Woman with multiple felony warrants found hiding from police in kudzu
- Auburn PD reports recent arrest
- Businesswoman of the Year luncheon set Nov. 9
- BOC receives status update on ARP funded projects
Most Popular
Articles
- Recent arrests around the county Sept. 8-14
- Winder challenges state's procedure for resolving annexation disputes
- Recent arrests around the county
- County to begin process of implementing development impact fees
- Winder man sentenced to 25 years for kidnapping ex-girlfriend
- Power rankings: Fall sports
- Voices of concerned residents heard by BOC
- Pizza pub coming to downtown Winder
- LETTER: Says state should investigate Coffee County breach
- Congressional oversight committee finds Justice Department failed to count nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.