Abby Polk

Winder-Barrow senior Abby Polk played her heart out this week, leading the Bulldoggs to a 4-0 week. Perhaps her most impressive performance came Monday, when Polk amassed four runs and three RBIs in a 18-10 win over Seckinger. She also hit for a double and a triple and stole a base in the win. In addition, Polk had two runs, an RBI, two triples and a stolen base through the rest of the week. She was a contributor defensively as well, as she had nine put-outs.

