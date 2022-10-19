Ben Reed

Bethlehem Christian Academy senior Ben Reed led the undefeated Knights to their eighth win of the season with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. On offense, he played quarterback and threw for 210 yards on 13 of 16 passing splits. He also added to his aerial attack using his feet, running for 20 more yards and two touchdowns on five carries. On defense, he had an interception and two tackles.

