Senior quarterback Conyer Smith delivered when it mattered in the Bulldoggs’ 20-17 win over the Flowery Branch Falcons Oct. 7. Down 17-14 with just over three minutes remaining in the game, Smith led the Bulldoggs down the field with two big completions on fourth down and two quarterback scrambles, including the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds left. Smith stepped up and led Winder-Barrow to a huge win in a game with playoff implications. Had the Bulldogs lost, their chances at a playoff bid would have shrunk significantly.
