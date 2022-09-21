Junior pitcher for the Apalachee Wildcats softball team, Ryleigh Sapp has smashed it this entire season, throwing three no-hitters.
Her third no-hitter came on the road in a 11-0 domination of Habersham Central. Sapp threw 13 strikeouts, truly dominating the competition from the mound.
