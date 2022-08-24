Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley game-planned for starting running backs Aidan Thompson and Tyreeck Hall to share the load in the backfield against Apalachee. However, following Thompson’s injury on the opening play of the game, Dudley turned to Hall to shoulder the responsibility for them both.
As such, Hall rose to the occasion with 177 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, leading the Bulldoggs to a 23-7 win over the Wildcats in the heated Battle of the Barrow rivalry matchup – much to the satisfaction of Dudley, who expects “big things” from him throughout the season.
