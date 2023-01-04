News that a 1972 triple murder in North Carolina had been linked to Barrow County's Billy Sunday Birt and his violent 1960s-1970s gang known as the "Dixie Mafia" made national headlines in March 2022.
The murder case had long been a mystery in Boone, NC, where three members of the Durham family were found murdered during a snowstorm on Feb. 3, 1972.
After 50 years, the sheriff of Watauga County, NC, Len Hagaman, announced the old murder case had been solved, based on a 2019 tip by Birt's son, Shane, the youngest of Birt’s five children.
Shane Birt told the White County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) that his father once mentioned that he had killed three people in North Carolina during a snowstorm. The WCSO contacted Watauga Sheriff's Office and the story was pieced together from that tip.
According to Hagaman, Birt and associates Bobby Gene Gaddis, Charles David Reed and Billy Wayne Davis were all part of the triple murder. Davis is the only surviving member of the gang and is serving time in a prison in Augusta. Officials asked Davis about the murders and he confirmed Shane's story, saying that he was the getaway driver. Davis said the murders were done as a hired "hit," but it's unclear who would have called for the murder of the Durham family.
Birt’s eldest son, Billy Stonewall “Stoney” Birt, disagrees with everything his younger brother Shane and Davis told police regarding his father's involvement in the murders and is making his case known to the public with the release of season two of his hugely popular podcast, "In the Red Clay."
Season two, titled "Durham" focuses entirely on the 1972 triple homicide and is currently No. 8 on Apple's true crime charts and No. 18 over all podcasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.