BNJ: What makes you unique as a candidate for county commissioner? How will you stand out should you be voted into office?
Martinelli: I have spent my life working and building a successful business from the ground up. In my many years as an entrepreneur, I have worked with the public, attorneys, and judges across the state of Georgia providing crucial evidence and facts for my clients so the best decisions can be made. I want to do the same for the citizens of Barrow County. I feel it is important that everyone on the Commissioners Board is fully informed and understands all data and facts before making decisions for the county. I want to ensure everyone is aware of the long- and short-term effects of each decision made by the board of commissioners. I wish to bring cohesiveness to the board. Since December 1st, 2021, I have spent countless hours working with local government departments in Barrow County and it’s surrounding cities. I have attended numerous work sessions and board meetings learning operations and what the government and citizens of barrow county need.
BNJ: What do you believe is the county’s role in government?
Martinelli: The board of commissioners as the county’s governing authority, is responsible for establishing policy for county operations, enacting ordinances and resolutions to promote the county’s health, safety, and welfare, and approving the annual budget and millage rate which funds the operations of the constitutional officers as well as the departments under the boards jurisdiction.
BNJ: If there is an issue that comes before you that is fully in compliance with all relevant codes and ordinances/comprehensive plan/future land use map/etc., but multiple members of the public speak out against it, how would you make your decision?
I would want to fully understand the reasons why the public did not want the issue to move forward. I think it is important that citizens concerns be heard even if everything is fully compliant with an issue that arises. The citizens should be a huge part of planning the future of the county. However, if this case met all the criteria, we would have no choice but to vote in favor. If there were any questions, we could table it for future discussion and information gathering. If it is a case of something coming to light that is not meeting criteria, we might then deny it. If it were a repeating issue, then perhaps we would need to look at the broader issue and act accordingly.
BNJ: What is your opinion on growth in the area? What would be your approach to "smart growth?"
Martinelli: We must strengthen and direct development towards our existing communities. I want to prepare our communities for that growth by ensuring our public safety and county departments are ready to support the growth. I want to encourage the community and stakeholder collaboration in development decisions. I also want to make fair and cost-effective development decisions.
BNJ: Would you be in support of a moratorium on building permits should the board decide it necessary? Why or why not?
Martinelli: I could be in favor of a Moratorium depending on the circumstances. As I have previously stated, I want to ensure public safety and county departments are ready for the growth that is coming to barrow county. I would also want citizens and businesses input before deciding.
BNJ: If you were given a $15 million grant to spend as county commissioner, what would you spend it on?
Martinelli: ¬If I were given a grant for 15 million dollars, I would first provide our local fire departments with turnout gear. After doing a ride along and shadowing with our local fire departments it was brought to my attention that we do not have enough gear for all our fire fighters. I would also provide all our fire departments with backup generators. I recently learned only one of our stations has a backup generator. I would also provide our economic development department, school board, public safety departments, and parks and recreational department with funding based off their needs to support the growth coming to barrow county. I would also create and accurate and updated informational transportation plan. I would also spend funds on road projects and improvements across the county.
