BNJ: What makes you unique as a candidate for county commissioner? How will you stand out should you be voted into office?
Colley: The simple answer is my love for our county and community. I love speaking with my neighbors and understanding their POV. I have had a wide range of jobs and roles that have given me a mix of experiences with a variety of people groups from diverse backgrounds. I am a GA peach. I graduated from WB in 1999 then my son did also, exactly 20 years later! I have lifelong friends and family in Barrow. I have a major vested interest in the county and HOW it grows. I attended Gainesville College for two years, majoring in Criminal Justice. I entered security then Corrections, and then Gwinnett County Sheriff”s office. Eventually, I started my own business. I help people in their homes (cleaning, packing, unpacking, organizing and painting). I plan on always collecting input from my neighbors on all issues possible using social media, email, text, however they chose to contact me. I look at situations from all angles, weigh the consequences, then make a decision. If I witness corruption, I will investigate it and use any resources to correct the issue. I hold others to the same high standards that I hold for myself.
BNJ: What do you believe is the county’s role in government?
Colley: The short answer is this: the county government is the in between to represent the Free People state who cannot vote within city limits and provide critical services such as law enforcement and Fire department, etc.
BNJ: If there is an issue that comes before you that is fully in compliance with all relevant codes and ordinances/comprehensive plan/future land use map/etc., But multiple members of the public speak out against it, how would you make your decision?
Colley: I would do my personal best to research the matter, get input from all sides, especially from the constituents then vote based on that input. I will vote as the People want.
BNJ: What is your opinion on growth in the area? What would be your approach to “smart growth?"
Colley: Since Barrow is still catching up from the crash of 2008-2016 I do think a building moratorium should be considered. All departments should communicate to work together to solve our issues with traffic, roads, schools and all the other projects that go along with that. All growth issues are also dependent on the economy. It appears we are headed for another deep recession. One thing is for sure: We need one more school system before we keep building large home developments.
BBJ: Would you be in support of a moratorium on building permits should the board decide it necessary? Why or why not?
Colley: As I mentioned in the above question, yes. At this point, it is necessary to catch up onour other infrastructure.
BNJ: If you were given a $15 million grant to spend as county commissioner, what would you spend it on?
Colley: I would love to see a specialty home built for trafficked children, complete with a play park and necessary counseling. A placement program to home them with families that could give them a second chance.
