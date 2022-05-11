BNJ: What makes you unique as a candidate for county commissioner? How will you stand out should you be voted into office?
Walker: What makes me a unique candidate for County Commissioner is my history of serving the public. I have worked in law enforcement and served in the Marine Corps, so I know what it means to put others first and to take care of their needs. I will stand out because everyone whether they voted for me or not will still be able to have their voice heard knowing I have their best interest at heart.
BNJ: What do you believe is the county's role in government?
Walker: I believe that the County’s role in Government is providing essential services at the most effective cost for the people of the county.
BNJ: If there's an issue that comes before you and it's fully in compliance with all relevant codes and ordinances/comprehensive plan/future land use map/etc., But multiple members of the public speak out against it, how would you make your decision
Walker: As a Commissioner, I will look at all the details surrounding the issue as well as listen to the concerns of the members of the community. Afterwards, I will weigh the input of the citizens to see if there is a compromise to be made, but if not, I will do what is best for the County as a whole.
BNJ: What is your opinion on growth? What would be your approach to "smart growth?"
Walker: Growth is necessary for the county to continue to prosper. We need to continue to be a place that people want to live, to work, and to stay. However, we need to carefully control the growth, so it does not get out of hand and overwhelm our county. Smart Growth equals Balance Growth
BNJ: Would you be in support of a moratorium on building permits should the board decide it necessary? Why or why not?B
Walker: The Board has the responsibility to oversee the growth of the community and in turn establish the needs to set up continue growth for Barrow. As long as our infrastructure network matches the growth and what people are trying to build there may never be a need for a moratorium on building permits.
BNJ: If you were given $15 million grant to spend as county commissioner, what would you spend it on?
Walker: After these last couple of years with dealing with all the changes from COVID, I would use the money to help the people that have been helping us. I would give a bonus or raise to all County Employees and First Responders. I would also want to give money organizations in our community to help supports members of our society. Lastly, I would want to use the money on working to address our infrastructure needs.
