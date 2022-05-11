BNJ: What makes you unique as a candidate for county commissioner? How will you stand out should you be voted into office?
My unique qualities as a candidate are my love of being of service to the public and, to my knowledge, the only District 6 candidate with previous county commissioner experience. If I am so fortunate as to be elected, my experience as a small business owner and having to make a weekly payroll and manage a budget ensures my priority of standing up for the people rather than simply standing out as an individual.
BNJ: What do you believe is the county's role in government?
The county's role in government is quite simple, the task is more complicated. The role of the county government is to provide the citizens with the best services for the lowest possible cost. Public safety through Fire Protection and Law enforcement, keeping roads and bridges in good repair, parks, libraries and helping with the needs of senior citizens are but a few. Counties are our first line of defense in protecting and serving the public.
BNJ: If there is an issue that comes before you that is fully in compliance with all relevant codes and ordinances/comprehensive plan/future land use maps/etc., but multiple members of the public speak out against it, how would you make your decision?
There is a lot more that goes into making zoning decisions than merely checking the boxes. Our comprehensive plan/ future land use map and our UDC codes certainly must be an important part of the decision process, and public input is also vitally important. While currently serving on Barrow's Planning Board, I personally try to visit the areas being affected by each case that comes before us to make sure the rezone fits the surrounding area and does not lower neighboring property values.
BNJ: What is your opinion of growth in the area? What would your approach be to "Smart Growth"?
In my opinion we certainly have our share of growth! I'd like to take this opportunity to remind the people that some of the growth we are now seeing is from properties rezoned some years ago. Two very large projects have just reappeared before the planning commission for changes in conditions of the rezoning. One project at the corner of Rockwell Church Road and Highway 53, the other on Mulberry Road. These 2 projects alone will bring over 1,000 homes to my district. My opinion of "Smart Growth" is being able to ensure the infrastructure can adequately support projects such as these so that the financial burden does not negatively impact our taxpayers..
BNJ: Would you be in support of a moratorium on building permits should the Board decide it necessary? Why or why not?
I would not support a moratorium simply because America has been shut down for nearly 2 years due to Covid and people are still struggling to come back. Some small businesses have closed and will never come back. A moratorium on building permits not only stops homes from being built but also affects other businesses, such as surveyors, lumber companies, concrete companies, cabinet makers, painters, landscapers and the list goes on. The answer is not to stop it but, to manage it properly.
BNJ: If you were given a $15,000,000 grant to spend as county commissioner, what would you spend it on?
$15,000,000 sounds like a lot of money...which it is but, it goes fast. My first priority would be public safety to ensure our first responders have the necessary funding to protect our citizens and keep them safe. Secondly, I think we all experience daily the need for repairers of our roads and bridges. If there is any money leftover I would look at our county employees which have gone without salary increases in the past to be able to balance the budget and see that they get cost of living raises. In closing, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to answer your questions that will help our community get to know me better and hopefully earn their vote on May 24th to become their next Commissioner for District 6 of Barrow County.
