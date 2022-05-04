BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD? IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Maloof: I hold a BSEd in Business Education and a Master’s degree in Adult Education. During my 32 years in education, I worked for Athens Tech, Gwinnett Tech and Lanier Tech in a variety of roles. I have taught GED classes for At-Risk Youth, served as Barrow County’s Certified Literate Community Director, and for the last 16 years of my career, I proudly served as the Barrow Campus Dean of Lanier Technical College. In August of 2018, I began a second career as the part-time Barrow County Economic Development Director. I am a lifelong resident of Barrow County and have been an active member of the community for many years. I am also a lifelong member of Winder First United Methodist Church. I served on the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for three 3-year terms and served as Chairman of the Board in 2007. I am a past board member for Adult Literacy Barrow, the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority and the Joint Development Authority of Winder-Barrow. I am currently a corporate member of the Rotary Club of Winder. In 1998, I was awarded the Community Service Award by the Brotherhood Club, Inc. In 2005, I chaired the Barrow County School ESPLOST Friends of Education Committee and in 2014, I was awarded the Claude Tuck Award by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce. In 2015, I was named the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
My experience and skills in workforce development, literacy and economic development provide a unique vantage point to the board of education.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
Maloof: I believe the biggest challenge we are currently facing is the rapid population growth within the county. I believe the school system is managing this rapid growth as well as they can. Each summer, we have renovations and/or additions taking place at several schools. A new elementary school is currently under construction, and we recently purchased additional land for a new school. The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) opened in 2020 and provided relief to both high schools. Our building plan also calls for an addition to BASA upon the completion of the elementary school. I also believe a huge challenge facing public education is the presence of social media and the immediate and constant notifications that create so many distractions in our youth’s life. Many problems children/youth face are a result of the inappropriate use of a social media platform. Recognizing the effects and starting the discussion is the first step in addressing this issue.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Maloof: More and more is expected of our teachers every year. When children are unable to get proper parenting at home, it transfers the role of teaching kindness, respect and responsibility to the classroom. Part of being a good teacher is being attune to the total well-being of each student. Teachers must always have their eyes and ears open. Teachers are trained to recognize issues related to the topics mentioned above and may see or sense when a child needs help.
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BETWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
Maloof: I believe the board should set the example for communicating in a positive, professional, and courteous manner. It is healthy to have different opinions and I believe healthy dialogue can bring positive change. I believe operating out of respect for each other and our differences is paramount.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Maloof: The best way is through email or personal cell. There is a clear change of command that we follow when listening to concerns of our constituents. The BOE is the last line in the appropriate change of command regarding school-based issues. When a concern or issue is brought to my attention, I share it with the superintendent. He will make sure that the appropriate person addresses the concern. I welcome and appreciate hearing from constituents as we work together to make BCSS one of the best system’s in the state.
