BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD? IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Parker: I have 2 children currently in BCSS and one that graduated from WBHS, of my 3 children were/are on IEP and there has been so much bureaucracy and lack of communication and dragging of feet that I feel I am prepared to help parents that are in my shoes and direct them to help their children get the help they need in order to succeed.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
Parker: I feel like I am unique in the fact that I am dealing with a lot of what other parents are dealing with and can relate to them in a way someone who is not out in the community could. I would stand out because I will be there for parents, I will answer phone calls and emails, and will do everything in my power to guide the parents and students to the results that are critical to what the child needs.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
Parker: The biggest problem I see with the Barrow county school system currently is the board and staff. The teachers are doing all they can in the classroom. The administration delegates too much to the teachers who are currently overwhelmed, and the administration doesn’t do enough to support the teachers or the students. I have never been on the school board, but what I would like to do, is implement a plan to hold the administration and the board responsible for letting something go, or delegating his/her job to the teacher. These board members and administration need to be held accountable for the actions in the school system.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Parker: 1st, I believe the education of all those topics should begin at home. As far as the schools, I believe before anything is taught, there should be a letter sent home detailing what will be taught, also tips on helping parents talk to their children. I believe before anything is taught, the parents need to have control of what the children are taught. As far as sex education, that is a touchy subject and that should be a partnership between parents and teachers. Some parents are fine with their children knowing everything at a young age, while other parents don't want their children knowing anything. That is a subject I believe parents should have complete control of. When it comes to bullying, that has to start early. Children need to know what bullying is, that bullying is never accepted and should always be punished. Cyber security, I believe teachers are limited. The schools have so many blocks that the children have almost no chance of being infiltrated, parents can better teach Cyber Security at home by educating their children, and monitoring their activity online constantly. As far as Mental Health, there are so many different children that go to school from scholars to diagnosed disabilities. I believe children need to be educated about the differences with the different types of people in the world/school. Children need to know that no one is the same (cookie cutter), everyone is different, and the mental health issue goes along with bullying. So many people who aren't "normal" are treated differently because people, especially children don't understand the differences.
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BETWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
Parker: Make time to have a meeting. Emails can go only so far. There is so much lack of communication and as many teacher work days as there are, there should be plenty of time to sit down in a meeting and discuss what the issue(s) are and come to an agreement/compromise.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Parker: Talk to parents, make emails available, actually answer emails. Be open to parents and willing to see them through on their issues.
