BNJ: What experience or skills have prepared you to serve on the board? In what schools or community activities/organizations have you been involved?
Evans: A lifelong Barrow County resident, my husband and I have 3 children, all who have attended Barrow County Schools. My career has been in banking and finance management for the last 15 years working at local financial institutions here in Winder. I most recently obtained another college degree in Accounting, and am now actively working in the accounting field. My husband and I also own local businesses here in the county in addition to his service to our community as a police officer. You have probably seen me around Barrow County in numerous capacities. While working for The Peoples Bank, I served at annual events for Relay for Life and March of Dimes. My family attends Bethlehem Church and we enjoy getting out in the community with our church during the holidays. I have served with Spirit of Sharing on Christmas Day and volunteered at holiday parties with the Boys & Girls Club. The last part of my banking career with South State Bank I served a 4-year term as Vice Chair for Piedmont CASA board of directors, a voice for abused and neglected children in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. You now see me quite often at Apalachee High School serving our VolleyCat Family on the volleyball booster club. I love these kids and their families. Obtaining leadership skills throughout my career will guarantee you positive leadership on our school board by being a voice of reason and a voice to stand for what is right. I am experienced in financial reports and budgets so will be attentive to revenues and expenditures. I will be a partner to BCSS and an advocate for your child’s education. My Christian beliefs and experience thus far as a police wife, mom, businesswoman, and volunteer with non-profits has prepared me to serve as your BOE representative with a commonsense mindset to support the good morals and values of our county.
BNJ: What makes you unique as a candidate for the Board of Education? How would you stand out should you be elected?
Evans: I’m a continuous learner. I feel at times board members can become complacent and just go with the flow. I will think outside of the box as to what we can do better and how we can improve. Listen to all opinions and ideas. I will research facts and all options before making decisions. I would like to seek additional ways to partner with the community more to support our students and staff.
BNJ: What do you see as a major issue facing the Barrow County School System and/or public education as a whole? How do you plan to address it?
Evans: Growth. The growth is continuing. Our BOE has had to be somewhat reactive to the growth we’ve seen in the county. We should now be proactively looking through a lens of growth to not only keep focus on our current students but also prepare for our future students. We as a board must ask ourselves what BCSS will look like in 5 or 10 years and are we ready. We must staff our schools and reduce classroom sizes, build/expand, upgrade technology and so much more comes with growth. We must also work with county and city leaders to make them aware of burdens on the school system and our children’s public education needs.
BNJ: What do you believe is the role of schools in teaching children about topics such as bullying, sex education, cyber safety, and mental health?
Evans: The school system is a big part of our village and as the old saying goes with raising kids – “It takes a village”. For as long as I can remember the topics of bullying, sex ed, and mental health have circulated in our schools, now bringing in cyber safety, all still have a message to be delivered in our public education system.
*Bullying – it is necessary that this topic be brought to the attention of our students and staff in any grade level. Our children don’t always get the positive message at home so let’s keep the awareness in schools that being kind to one another is the way to be. It is our job to ensure a safe and conductive learning environment.
*Sex education – ONLY middle school grades and up – should be an option at parent discretion. If parents don’t want their children to sit through discussions on the topic, then it should be the parents’ choice to opt their children out. I did opt out my child.
*Cyber safety – as a police wife I know firsthand the cyber-attacks our kids can and will experience. Talk about it! Talk about it not only at school but parents, talk about it with your children at home. This isn’t only about bullying through social media but safety of our children’s wellbeing from predators and monitoring their online activities.
*Mental Health – our schools must continue to staff the best of the best when it comes to school counselors, behavior specialists, psychologists, etc. I am one who is all for teach-led programs and would like to see more of our athletic coaches and upper classman leading students in our schools on the topic of mental health. And we must keep open communication with parents about it.
BNJ: What is the best way to address differences of opinion between board members or between the board and the administration/teachers/staff?
Evans: If you watch or attend the board meetings, which I hope you are, you will see several meetings in the last couple years display board members having outbursts towards fellow board members or the superintendent that are unprofessional. Every board member must find a common ground. Respect is paramount and disagreement should never be mistaken as disrespect. Our differences of opinion should not be taken to social media for divisive purposes. We are continuing to lose to social media and becoming more unable to communicate effectively with each other. We need more competition in the marketplace of ideas. We need more good people serving and listening. That is the only way we will make things better.
BNJ: How can the Board of Education best communicate with its constituents?
Evans: The board must have a clear communication plan. Always keep public opinion in perspective. We must know the pulse of our community. Commit to earning and keeping the community’s trust. I represent you, the families of BCSS.Be available and open to listening. I want to hear from you! Be honest. You will get the facts from me. Always, always follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.