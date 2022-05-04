BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD? IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Ritter I have operated businesses for over 40 years in different capacities. I opened some of the first Aldi Food Stores in the Midwest in the 80’s, eventually running close to 60 stores. I was also an Area Director, General Manager and COO for other retailers and service companies. Since 2010, I have owned and operated Bill Ritter State Farm Insurance. These varied leadership positions have allowed me to work and oversee a variety of different challenges, including Human Resources and Budget Compliance. Both are critical in assisting the Barrow County School system in working through these pertinent issues and assisting Barrow County Citizens with proper stewardship of their tax dollars. Since 2010 I have been on the Board of Directors for The Boys and Girls Club, where I currently serve as Vice President. I have been active in the Winder Rotary Club, serving as President in 2015 as well as a 12-year member of the Barrow County Chamber, where I served as Chair in 2016. For three years I served on the Board of The Georgia Club Foundation and my wife, Gloria, is currently the Chairman of The Tree House Board. As a family, we believe in assisting and giving back to the community that we live in.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
Ritter: I think what makes me a unique candidate for the School Board is I operate without an “agenda.” I strongly believe in working as a team with the Board and Superintendent and look at what try to accomplish with a clean and uncluttered lens. I also feel that School Boards should be non-partisan so as not to let political leanings, from any perspective, get in the way of what is best for the students. My business background, which includes working with extremely diverse populations, gives me a unique perspective in dealing with people. My stores were in urban Chicago, Atlanta and Milwaukee, as well as in rural areas of Illinois and South Carolina. Having experience working with a variety of people allows me the empathy and ability to understand different and varied points of view on life.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
Ritter: The major issue we face right now in Barrow County is growth. Barrow County is one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia and how we react over the next few years will be critical. Our schools have shown outstanding improvements in graduation rates, as well as other metrics over the last ten years and we need to keep moving forward. As most folks know, we have a much lower tax digest in Barrow County than some of the counties adjacent to us. So, as a system, we need to do more with less. Getting out front of the growth through strategic land acquisition and a solid plan to build new schools need to be in place. I also look at making a solid commitment to the “three T’s;” Teachers, Technology and Training. Hiring the right teachers and retaining them is critical. We need to make sure that our pay scale is sufficient and give them the necessary tools to be effective. We also need to embrace and enhance our technology. This is an on-going challenge, especially given the threat of cyber-crimes, and the inability to acquire new equipment due to supply chain shortages. And finally Training. We can hire the best, but we must ensure that we support them with the finest administrative team as possible. Our Admin team must be equipped to deal with the diversity of our work force as well as the ever-changing student population.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Ritter: The school systems have the tools and means to teach students about each of the points you bring up; bullying, sex-education, cyber-safety, and mental health. Each one of these brings up challenges which parents, churches, non-profits, and schools must work as partners to educate our students. None of these topics can be fixed or solved by schools alone. It truly does take a village to raise children to a higher standard. Bullying and Sex-Education needs have been around forever and the need to educate must start in the home. Bullying now though takes on a new approach through social media and cyber bullying. We all need to do a better job monitoring and impacting this dangerous threat to our youth.
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BETWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
Ritter: Addressing and dealing with differences of opinion with the board or with administration and teachers all goes back to training. We will never all think alike and/or sing from the same hymnal. Differences and varied opinions are a necessary evil to help build strong teams. You NEED feedback, from every angle to get stronger as a group. How the differing opinions are managed and how they play out is the key. A strong board and a strong school system must have strong leadership. The leader needs to be able to manage differing points of view in order to get the results required for the task at hand. Training our administrators on this skill set needs to happen on an on-going basis. Otherwise, the leaders become week and the team will fail to meet the goals. I do believe the Barrow County School System and Board has the leadership team in place to manage conflict and I think the way we handled the last few years of Covid chaos is indicative of that.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Ritter: The Barrow County School System has made great progress over the last five years in communicating better with its constituents. The hiring of Shenley Rountree as Director of Public Relations has taken this old problem to new levels of transparency. Shenley and her team do a great job not only “pushing” messages out to parents, but also do a great job putting content on our web page, as well as Facebook and Twitter. I believe if people are unaware of what is happening in our schools, it is a choice they make and not due to a lack of transparency by the system. As a Charter School System, we also have school governance teams in place at every school, that have a crystal-clear view of the schools from the inside out. Additionally, each and every one of the School Boards Work Sessions and Board Meetings are available to sit in on in person, as well as downloaded on You Tube to view.
