BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD? IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Jones: My 20+ year career in Retail Management has provided me experiences to not only manage the day to day operations of a multi-million dollar business, it has given me the opportunity to develop excellent people skills. I believe people skills are a must when dealing with different personalities and backgrounds. Whether it is employee to employee or employee to customer, I learned how to resolve situations fairly and equitably. It is imperative when working with a small group of people that everyone has a voice and that their voices are heard. I often was chosen by my peers to lead groups for various things in my corporate career. I successfully led teams to achieve their goals on a consistent and regular basis. I have been involved with the PTA for my son’s school.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
Jones: I am a mom who has directly experienced the affects of decisions made by our current Board of Education over the past 2 years and the impact it has had on my family. Deciding to keep students out of school for the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 school year was beyond disruptive to not only our family but most families in our county, some of whom had to choose to go to work to get paid or stay at home and risk getting behind on their bills to watch their children.
Then when students were allowed back in schools we had an entire year of a mask mandate which was unconstitutional and has potentially cause long term damage to student be it physical health or mental health. Several of the current board members (including my opponent), voted to keep kids out of school and voted for the mask mandate don’t have children in our schools. Those decisions show how out of touch they are with parents and students.
I would stand out by doing exactly what I did in October of 2021 when I spoke before the Board asking to remove the mask mandate by presenting facts and examples.
Such as: Kary Mullis the Nobel Laureate inventor of the PCR test is on record stating it was not invented to detect viruses specifically Covid-19; Multiple studies prior to 2020 have proven masks don’t work to prevent the spread of viruses; Mandates are unconstitutional - they are not laws and thus unenforceable ; The CDC is NOT a government entity but a privately funded for profit corporation. With funding by companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to name a few. Bottom-line, we should not make health decision for students based on a corporation that is funded by the very companies who produce vaccines for profit; Finally, there is no law in affect that gives the Board of Education the power to supersede parents rights to govern their children’s health.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
Jones: I believe there are several issues facing school systems in general and they are: CRT, Mandates, promotion of the sexualization of our children by teachers and administrators, common core, keeping children out of school and pay for our teachers and administrators. The main one for me is CRT it simply has NO place in our schools. This is a divisive topic which doesn’t unify us as a people. We should all treat each other with respect and when we do that the color of our skin is a non factor. It is just that simple to me.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFET AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Jones: I believe students should understand that bullying of any kind in person or cyber is against school policy and the law and will not be tolerated and violation of the policy will be enforced as it has no place in our schools or in our society. When bullying is not addressed and allowed to continue it perpetuates this type of behavior into adulthood. We need to work with our law enforcement officials and other agencies to prevent the explanation of children. Sex education of any kind should not be discussed between K through 3. The topic should be strictly biological and factual with no discussion of transgenderism or homosexuality. Bottom line boys are born like this - see chart, girls are born like this - see chart and this is where babies come from. Graphic novels and pornographic books have ZERO place in our schools. If an adult can get arrested for sharing a book such as these with a minor, then why is it OK to have them in our school libraries? The answer is it isn’t. Cyber-safety is a huge issue and one that should be discussed as it is a way to lure children to sexual predators. Young children do not understand how easy they are influenced and swayed to make decisions that can harm them. Mental health is another important topic to be discussed and presented by qualified professionals
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BETWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
Jones: It is obvious in a group of nine people not everyone is going to agree on every item every time, but is important to have an open and honest discussion with one another where facts are presented and discussed as a group. Then come to an agreement that is ultimately the best solution for the students and staff. We are all adults and need to understand decisions made should not be personal but based on rules of the Board of Education and or the law.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Jones: Invite parents and students to attend board meetings either in person or virtually and ask to speak before the board if there they have a concern or issue. It’s important their voices are heard and their concerns are raised. If the community doesn’t get involved and speak up then the board might not be aware of an issue. Board members should visit schools to get a pulse of what is happening with the students, teachers, administrators and the lunchroom and janitorial staff to find out what their concerns are and what is working well. We are doing great things and as such this should be discussed and promoted. Additionally, I believe board members should go into the community to meet and hear what parents concerns are. In the end, the more we come together as a community to solve issues together the better our community will be.
