BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD? IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Couch: My professional ties to the field of education span over two decades. I have worn many hats throughout my years of service that include being a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, mentor, bookkeeper, and school registrar. While employed with BCSS, I attended GAEL (Georgia Association of Educational Leaders) conferences annually to stay informed of new state laws and mandates.Throughout my years in the school system, I worked to build a strong rapport with every student and parent who I encountered. Each interaction provided me with an array of challenges and opportunities to grow as a member of the educational community. Being a member of Chapel Christian Church, I contribute to both my church family and religious community by serving the youth in weekly gatherings. Over the many years at church, I have also served as a Sunday School teacher, VBS director and church board member. To continue my grandparents (D.S. and Dot Smith) legacy, I am also a proud member of The Order of Eastern Star.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
Couch: As a scion of two political trail blazers who placed constituent satisfaction above winning favor among the political elite, I have been privy to several insightful experiences and observations that have allowed me to cultivate a comprehensive toolbox that consists of grounded political wisdom and strategies. If I am so fortunate to win this election, I will call upon the communicative and strategic practices that my parents (both former County Commissioner Roger Wehunt and BOE member Connie Wehunt) imparted upon me to guide the intentional connections that I will seek to forge with the people of this county. I will both encourage and honor an open-door policy with my constituents. Modern bureaucratic structures are plagued with an exhaustive amount of obstacles that prevent input from getting to where it ultimately belongs, at the center of leadership. All community stakeholders voices deserve to and will be heard.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
The global pandemic served to inadvertently expose a wide range of issues that had been left to fester for far too long. I am focused on the concerns I hear the most about. There are major “issues” in our community’s conversations and an outcry for school leaders at every level to address these issues of unmanaged problems. Common core instruction instead of common sense learning, social grade promotions without learned content, bullying on many levels (physical, emotional, cyber), lack of student discipline, all schools in the system not equally equipped and employees not being heard or supported by their administrators. Believe me, I know as a former employee, student, parent and now grandparent- I hear you. This systemic issue merits notable attention. In order to glean relevant input that will guide effective strategic efforts, the School Board must solicit feedback and call for aid to come from the community at large. I would like to see the board welcome stakeholders from across the community to organize into what I would refer to as Parent Learning Communities. Each community would tackle a key factor. BOE members could serve in a chairman-type role over a single community. I would propose that communities meet at least once per month to discuss initiatives they would like to carry out in going forward while taking the time to reflect on the insight and/or outcomes that resulted from action items being executed in the month prior. Through leveraging community involvement stakeholders will be motivated to offer intervention as they employ formalized strategies to provide positive, measurable change to the area of education centered on student well-being.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Couch: In a time where unfiltered information is readily available at a student's finger tips, the school system would be taking an archaic position if it chose to completely turn its back on the hot-button issues that have weighed upon the field of education for quite some time. In saying that, I can certainly understand why school systems stray away from more intensified programs and/or courses in light of the litigious landscape of the present day. As a board, it is integral that we work together to develop a formalized plan for addressing such topics in a systematic manner. Legal experts should be continuously consulted throughout the development of these programs. Their expert advice should center on providing a risk assessment of all materials to be covered.
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BETWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
When contentious conversations arise, it is important for all parties to follow certain strategies in order to work through differences:
The opposing parties should first take the time to hear each other out. Both sides should have equitable opportunities to present their viewpoints with little to no interruption. Once both parties have been given an opportunity to present their viewpoints, it will be important for both sides to have an opportunity to ask follow-up and/or clarifying questions. This way, both parties walk away with a comprehensive understanding of the opposing side’s position. It would be beneficial if one or both parties could identify an experience they have been a part of in which they could make sense of their opponents position. Through sharing these experiences, the parties establish some common ground.
Once tensions have been somewhat neutralized, it will be necessary for both parties to collaborate in order to develop a solution that will work for both sides. Each side should be open to making compromises that will allow for a meaningful resolution. Upon the resolution being reached, both parties should affirm that they will commit to employing the action items that were assigned to them in the resolution. After being implemented, it will be important for both parties to re-address the initial issue and reflect on how effective the resolution has been in the implementation phase. If positive change is occurring on both sides, the resolution should remain in place. If the follow-up reflection brings forth concerns, both parties will need to go through the aforementioned steps once again to make essential changes.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Couch: If you are a present-day educator, a ubiquitous buzzword that will stay with you is data-driven instruction. Data, when obtained and used correctly, can be a driving force for developing long and short term goals, in addition to causing one to reflect on the types of strategies that stand to be addressed before other progress can be made. The BOE could ascertain qualitative data in the form of stakeholder surveys created to collect meaningful feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.