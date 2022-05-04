BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD? IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Bramlett: Well I guess first and foremost I’ve been serving on the Board of Education for almost 4 years. I have also served on many other boards. I was a speaker for the citizens committee before the last referendum that was responsible for the addition to Victor Lord Park. I have served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Board of Directors for leadership Barrow, the Board of Directors for the Tree House child advocacy center, the Board of Directors for CASA which stands for court appointed special advocates for foster children, I currently serve on the board for the Barrow Ministry Village and I am the Director for leadership Barrow. I also own a successful real estate firm in Move Realty Co. Located in Barrow.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FOR THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
Bramlett: I am unique because I believe my experience sets me apart from that is my opponents. I believe that my many years of service speaks for itself and that I have been running for reelection for many years. Elections are like job interviews. I believe that I have shown this community what I am capable of and that I am willing to work hard for them. It is impossible to please everyone all the time but it is not impossible to refuse to stop showing up for the community that you love. I refuse to stop showing up and I think I’ve proven that. I haven’t just said it, I’ve done it.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
Bramlett: Barrow is not the same as it was five years ago. It’s not even the same as it was two years ago. We are the third fastest growing county in the state of Georgia. We have to be smart. We have to plan strategically. Our school system is a business and it must be run like one. I plan to continue to run this system with the same care and concern that I run my own business with. Leaders don’t sit and complain about the negatives, they focus on the positives and look for ways to make things better. That’s what I’ve been doing and that’s what I plan to keep doing.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Bramlett: I believe it is the school systems job to play a support role. I think that the main responsibility with all of these topics lies at home with the parents. Parents need to step up and be parents. Unfortunately, we all know that is not going to happen. Because of that, the schools are going to have to fill in those gaps. We must do so carefully and respectfully in a manner that still allows parents the final say on what their children are exposed to at school specifically when it comes to sex education. When it comes to bullying and how to treat others, I am all for as much social and emotional learning as we can fit in. With mental health in adolescents being a national emergency I don’t think we can overlook that.
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BETWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
Bramlett: The Board of Education has a very strict coat of ethics as well as a set of board norms and protocols that we must follow. The behavior of school board members Is of upmost importance. When school board members behave badly it can cause a County its accreditation. I never want to see what is happening in Gwinnett county happen in Barrow County. So, my answer to this question is respectfully, tactfully and in a team minded manner.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Bramlett: I always enjoy speaking to my constituents. I am always available by phone, email or in-person.
