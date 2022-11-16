The Board of Elections of Barrow County recently issued the following public notices following the Nov. 8 General Election:

• The elections board will begin a risk-limiting audit on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. and will go until complete. This process is required by law and will only be for the Secretary of State race. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the Secretary of State. The audit must be complete before election results are certified. The process is open to the public.

