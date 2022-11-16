The Board of Elections of Barrow County recently issued the following public notices following the Nov. 8 General Election:
• The elections board will begin a risk-limiting audit on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. and will go until complete. This process is required by law and will only be for the Secretary of State race. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the Secretary of State. The audit must be complete before election results are certified. The process is open to the public.
• The elections board will conduct a Public Logic and Accuracy Test on all voting system units at the election office located at 233 East Broad Street and/or Elections Equipment Annex located at 66 McElroy St. This test will begin on or after Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. and will continue day to day until completion. This test is to prepare and verify the accuracy of the voting system for the Dec. 6. General Runoff Election.
• Advance voting for the Dec. 6 General Election Runoff is Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vote at the Barrow County Elections Office, located at 233 East Broad Street in Winder. Contact the elections office at 770-307-3110.
