A roundabout and other proposed traffic calming measures at the intersection of Mulberry Road and S.R. 53/Gainesville Highway were approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) Sept. 2 in response to increasing development along Mulberry Road.
A corridor analysis was conducted by KCI Technologies, at the request of the county's public works department, to evaluate current roadway characteristics and traffic conditions and provide recommendations based on the findings.
Mulberry Road features narrow lanes, about 10-feet wide, with sight distance concerns and limited signage. According to KCI, "Drivers unfamiliar with the corridor will experience difficulty driving at the posted speed limit."
According to Georgia Department of Transportation's numeric database, crash records from 2017-2021 indicate 29 total crashes, including five with injuries and zero fatalities. Within the study area, 27 crashes were not a collision with a motor vehicle, six were collisions with deer and 21 were caused by drivers leaving the roadway and crashing into trees, fences, ditches or embankments.
GDOT also reports 14 out of the 29 recorded crashes occurred at night, and three crashes occured within the corridor at Mulberry Road and Chicken Lyle Road.
The vehicle maneuver for 16 out of 29 crashes were said to be negotiating a curve, with 13 of those crashes taking place along the major curve between Collie Doster Road and Chicken Lyle Road, none of which resulted in a fatality over the five-year analysis period.
This major curve coincides with the location of the Horseshoe Bend development, a proposed subdivision consisting of 590 single-family detached homes along the northside of Mulberry Road, between Collie Doster Road and Chicken Lyle Road. The development is expected to open in 2030.
Also nearby, additional future projects planned, including a future Mulberry Road Elementary School planned on the southside of Mulberry Road, to the west of Chicken Lyle Road. While the plans have not been finalized, the assumed open year is 2030, according to the corridor analysis.
A roundabout is also planned at S.R. 211 and County Line-Auburn Road/Mulberry Road to reduce crash frequency and severity and is expected to begin construction in 2026.
An additional traffic study on S.R. 53 has also been proposed to determine possible transportation alternatives to reduce congestion along the corridor, including the feasibility of an S.R. 53 bypass.
Prior to construction of residential developments of significant impact on Mulberry Road, some short-term improvements such as overhead street lighting at locations where nighttime crashes occur most often and at major intersections, additional signing and marking to raise driver awareness of roadway conditions and analyzing the corridor's crash history, geometry, traffic volumes and observed speeds to determine an appropriate speed limit were recommended by KCI Technologies based on its finding.
According to KCI, all three enhancements have proven to decrease the potential for crashes and creates a safer roadway.
Some long-term enhancements to improve overall mobility and safety along the corridor include the implementation of roundabouts and median islands. Overall low approach speeds when entering the roundabout and similar speeds throughout the roundabout allow drivers more time to react to potential conflicts, which contributes to less frequent and less severe crashes. As part of the roundabout design, transverse rumble strips are recommended to be installed to alert drivers of an upcoming need to either slow down or come to a full stop.
The GDOT provided the following information about roundabouts:
HOW TO NAVIGATE A ROUNDABOUT
• When approaching a roundabout, slow down and observe advisory speed limit signs. Stop for pedestrians. It’s the law.
• When entering a roundabout, yield to traffic already in the circle. Look left and then enter when there is a safe gap in the circulating traffic.
• When at the roundabout, drive counter-clockwise and obey signs at all times and stop for pedestrians in crosswalk.
• When inside the roundabout, DO NOT STOP. You have the right of way. Approaching the exit, use the right turn signal; watch for cyclists and pedestrians; and then slowly exit the roundabout. Use correct speed upon exit.
ROUNDABOUT FACTS
• Roundabouts can be a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional intersections, which are one of the most common sites of crashes.
• Roundabouts require reduced speeds, giving drivers more time to react to other vehicles and pedestrians.
• Roundabouts can accommodate larger vehicles such as trucks, buses and tractor-trailers with large turning radiuses. Most of Georgia’s roundabouts offer a “truck apron” in the design. This allows the rear wheels of larger vehicles to safely navigate the roundabout. For example, truck trailers can roll over the apron located around the central island.
• Roundabouts can save money. There is no traffic signal equipment to install, repair or maintain.
• Roundabouts can reduce congestion. When operating inside a roundabout, a driver typically experiences a lower delay time than at intersections with traffic lights or stop signs.
• Roundabouts significantly reduce pollution, noise impacts and fuel consumption
OTHER BUSINESS:
The BOC also approved the following items during its meeting Sept. 27:
TREATMENT SERVICES CONTRACTS
Treatment services contracts with Advantage Behavioral Health Systems and Project ADAM for FY2023.
Treatment services are provided for individuals who are assessed as moderate to high-risk and moderate to high-need. The annual amount for contracted services with Advantage Behavioral Health Systems is roughly $28,836 for FY2023, which was budgeted for via funds to cover operation expenditures for the Piedmont Circuit Mental Health Court through the CJCC grant and via funds budgeted for D.A.T.E funds. Project ADAM has been a partner of the Piedmont Circuit Specialty Court program since 2013. As the primary treatment provider for the Barrow County Drug Court, the annual amount for contracted services is roughly $90,000 for FY2023, which was budgeted for in FY2023 to cover program operation expenditures for the Drug Court through the CJCC grant and D.A.T.E funds. Project ADAM will also be the provider for newly implemented Barrow County Family Treatment Court, with annual amount for contracted services roughly $29,916, which was also budgeted for in FY2023 using the same funding mechanisms as its other contacted services.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR SENIOR CENTER MEMBERS
Transportation services for eligible Barrow County Senior Center members as reimbursed by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission in accordance with provisions of this agreement.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NEGRC) has a need to purchase transportation services for eligible Barrow County Senior Center members, as needed, and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners has advised NEGRC its able to continue providing transportation services for the senior center.
BURN PERMITS
A Georgia Burn Permits service agreement was approved, which will replace the Georgia Forestry Commission residential burn permits, which ceased in 2021. The Georgia Burns Permits issue and track residential burn permits using the same standards. The cost of the service is $0.40 per permit and will bot be charged to the resident requiring the permit. Barrow County Emergency Services estimates 750-800 burn permits, or roughly $350.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE
The county will proceed with conducting its five-year comprehensive plan review and update, which is needed as the county continues to grow. The initial review is expected in June or July 2023 with the final board approval of the update expected in August 2023. The service will cost $90,000 and will be funded by the planning and community development special revenue fund.
4-H KITCHEN RENOVATIONS
A construction services agreement for the 4-H kitchen renovations in the amount of $30,987 was approved unanimously. The project was suggested by the Public Works Department, who recommended the lowest bidder. Cardinal Construction and Remodeling, for the project. The project was budgeted in the FY2023 budget for the Buildings and Grounds Dept. for $35,000.
