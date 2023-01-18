The Barrow County Board of Commissioners made the following appointments during its meeting Jan. 10:
• David Dyer to the Barrow County Planning Commission At-Large seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
• Sonya Turner to the Senior Citizen's Council on Aging for the District 4 seat with a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Mark Gorman to the Water and Sewer Authority District 4 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Shawn McDougall to the Barrow County Planning Commission District 4 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Robin Martinelli to the Keep Barrow Beautiful board District 4 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Tommy Slappey to the Barrow County Planning Commission District 5 Seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• John Kohl to the Keep Barrow Beautiful Board to fill a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Ronnie to the Barrow County Planning Commission District 6 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Power Evans to the Senior Center Council on Aging District 6 seat for a term which will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Jean Morrow to the Board of Ethics District 6 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• John McCay to the Water and Sewer Authority District 6 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Power Evans to the Barrow County Board of Appeals District 6 seat for a term which will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
The following reappointments were made by the BOC Jan. 10:
• Jerry Thompson to the Airport Authority for a two year term that will expire on Jan. 31, 2025. This is a District 5 appointment.
• Bill Cooper to the Barrow County Board of Appeals District 5 seat for term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Charlie Lord to the Barrow County Airport Authority District 4 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Ben Benartzi to the Board of Appeals District 4 seat for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
The BOC approved the following agenda items:
• An employment contract with William L. Wright for the position of 911 director was approved.
• A resolution establishing the Barrow County Fire District Authority
• Update of personnel policy to reflect recent changes in the employee paid holidays to mirror state policy and holiday schedule.
• The Barrow County Board of Commissioners' 2023 meeting schedule
• The use of Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc. as a consultant for legislative issues.
• Election of Commissioner Joe Goodman as Chairman Pro-Tempore for 2023
• A Memorandum of Agreement for funding of the prosecution based VOCA program and the designation of the county manager as the county official authorized to sign required programmatic and financial reports.
• Request to apply for a matching CIP grant for Barrow County Animal Control
• The decommission of two reserve rescue pumpers from the Emergency Services Department and the removal of these vehicles from the general ledger and capital asset system along with the approval to take the vehicles to auction.
• Keck & Wood, Inc. to perform bridge replacement design and construction administration for the County Line/Auburn Road Creek Crossing and the execution of a professional services agreement.
• The GIS1 Agreement, a service that assists the planning department with maintaining its GIS system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.