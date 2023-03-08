Single-family detached homes

A rezone and amendment to the county’s Future Land Use Map (FLUM) requested by InLine Communities, LLC for a property on W Star Street and Carl-Bethlehem Road received approval by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 14 in a 4-2 vote, with commissioners Joe Goodman and Deborah Lynn opposed.

The applicant requested to rezone roughly 45 acres from agricultural (AG) to high-density residential (R-3) and a FLUM amendment for 27.6 acres from the rural neighborhood character area to the 316 Innovation Corridor to allow for the development of a 187-lot open space subdivision with mixed residential uses.

