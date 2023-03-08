A rezone and amendment to the county’s Future Land Use Map (FLUM) requested by InLine Communities, LLC for a property on W Star Street and Carl-Bethlehem Road received approval by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 14 in a 4-2 vote, with commissioners Joe Goodman and Deborah Lynn opposed.
The applicant requested to rezone roughly 45 acres from agricultural (AG) to high-density residential (R-3) and a FLUM amendment for 27.6 acres from the rural neighborhood character area to the 316 Innovation Corridor to allow for the development of a 187-lot open space subdivision with mixed residential uses.
The development will consist of 78 single-family detached lots and 109 townhomes with 14.2 acres of open space, four parking spaces per home and 95 guest parking spaces.
The single-family homes will have lots 50 feet wide with a density of 1.73 units per acre. The townhome lot size will be 22 feet wide with a density of 2.6 units per acre. The total density of the 187 units is 4.15 units per acre.
A traffic study was conducted for the intersections at Hwy. 11 and Christmas Avenue and W Star Street; Carl-Bethlehem Road and Arch Tanner Road; Carl-Bethlehem Road and Briscoe Mill Road; and Carl-Bethlehem Road and the proposed project driveways.
A traffic study, which was conducted in August 2022 by A&R Engineering, concluded the development would have minimal impact on traffic operations. It also concluded that, per GDOT standards, a left turn lane isn't warranted at either proposed driveway on Carl-Bethlehem Road, but a deceleration lane is warranted at both.
Both full-access driveways on Carl-Bethlehem Road will have one entering and one exiting lane, a deceleration lane for entering traffic and will be stop sign-controlled at approaches with Carl-Bethlehem Road with adequate sight distance per American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials standards.
A list of 14 conditions came with the approval, including requiring an additional 10-foot landscape strip for the length of the property to be dedicated to the county for additional right-of-way, a minimum of 1,500 square feet of heated space for townhomes, a minimum of 2,000 square feet of heated space for single-family detached homes and other landscaping and architectural design requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.