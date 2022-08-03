A 344-lot open space subdivision was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, July 26, in a 6-1 vote, with councilman Ben Hendrix opposed.
The development, known as Rockwell Manor, will span 147 acres located at the intersection of City Pond Road and Rockwell Church Road. The medium-density subdivision will consist of single-family detached homes with a density of 2.34 dwelling units per acre, and will include roughly 58 acres of open space.
Although the Barrow County Planning Commission unanimously recommended the proposal be denied due to traffic concerns, however, the county's planning and zoning staff recommended approval with conditions due to its consistency with the Future Land Use Map (FLUM).
The a couple of the staff recommended conditions were adjusted by the board to include a requirement that 60% of all homes be at least 2,400 square feet, the Homeowner's Association (HOA) covenants must include no more than 10% of rental homes, a buffer and privacy fence requirement and a traffic study is to be conducted by a county-approved engineer. The developer is required to be in full compliance of all recommendations made by the engineer at the conclusion of the study.
Some roads of concern brought up in the staff report include the intersection of City Pond, Chicken Lyle and Rockwell Church Roads, which staff suggested may need additional improvements.
Other traffic concerns are projected on Rockwell Church Road at Hwy. 211, City Pond Road and Hal Jackson Road and Hal Jackson Road at Hwy. 211.
In other business, during its meeting July 26 , the BOC approved the following items:
• A lease agreement and a professional services agreement with Animal Alliance of Georgia for the old animal control building, which will receive renovations and be used to provide veterinary services such as spaying, neutering, chipping and vaccinations.
• An amended contract agreement with Dickerson Group for an infrastructure sewer project with the City of Auburn. The amendment requires no further financial commitment from the county.
• A cyber security engagement agreement.
• Authorization of a list of roadways approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to use speed detection devices around the county, including at the West Winder Bypass.
• The purchase of a vehicle for the senior center.
• Reappointment of Bill Ritter to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission Council for a one year term that will expire June 30, 2023.
• Approval of the First Amendment with CSRA Probation Services for a pretrial intervention and diversion program with the Barrow County Solicitor's Office to provide an alternative to prosecuting offenders in the criminal justice system.
