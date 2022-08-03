Rockwell Manor

The single-family detached homes will be 52 feet wide and will vary in size and architectural style. The subdivision will offer an amenity area featuring a junior olympic swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. 

 credit: D.R. Horton (site plans)

A 344-lot open space subdivision was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, July 26, in a 6-1 vote, with councilman Ben Hendrix opposed.

The development, known as Rockwell Manor, will span 147 acres located at the intersection of City Pond Road and Rockwell Church Road. The medium-density subdivision will consist of single-family detached homes with a density of 2.34 dwelling units per acre, and will include roughly 58 acres of open space.

