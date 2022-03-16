The Board of Commissioners lifted the moratorium it adopted last fall related to temporary event permits as the need to review and update the ordinance was made apparent after police were forced to shut down the Rancho El Encampo event on Sept. 25, 2021 due to public safety concerns.
Various offices and departments of the county worked on the ordinance for roughly six months before presenting it to the board on March 8. The revisions are tailored to expand on the definition of a "temporary event", set qualifications for obtaining one and make clear what the county's expectations are when these events are being held.
The new ordinance requires law enforcement presence and caps the capacity to 1,000 people per event. It also adds a time frame requirement to submit applications before the day of the event and due process for applicants if they choose to appeal for a new draft, which is one of the reasons for the time frame for providing the application.
While the ordinance is applicable across the entire county and not exclusive to a singular event, it's no secret what initiated the moratorium set last fall.
On Sept. 25, 2021, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith was forced to terminate an Rancho El Encampo event, which consisted of a rodeo during the day and a concert at night in a large open pasture owned by David Gutierrez, which is located at 1272 Hog Mountain Road in Winder.
With a crowd of over 7,000 people, cars were parked from Midway Church Road at Bethlehem Church all the way up Highway 78 to the Oconee line, essentially blocking traffic flow on a major roadway. According to Smith, cars were also parked and walking along the side of S.R. 316 going to the rodeo event. "It was like they're walking to a Georgia game from tailgating," said Smith.
"The issue is none of us have a crystal ball and if I got six or seven thousand people and a heart attack happens there's no way for me to render aid." If that happens, Smith asked the board, "Am I doing my duty? Am I protecting the public?"
"We got to air on the side of caution and consider the "what ifs", Smith said. "The general public don’t get to do a what if, I have to."
"I don’t have the luxury of saying whether he's a good or bad guy."
"He has not given us a problem, but I have to what if these situations, and if you what if 6,000 people in a pasture, what impact does that have and do I have the staff to adequately keep them safe," said Smith, adding that he only has seven deputies on the roads Saturdays. "That's it."
According to Gutierrez, "we've been doing the shows with large amounts of people with zero incidents and zero accidents."
"We are very prepared," according to Gutierrez, his event has 100 to one security, and every vehicle is checked for weapons and outside alcohol.
"It’s a family environment and our main priority is safety," Gutierrez told the board.
Gutierrez main concern with the ordinance is the 1,000 person capacity.
"With 1,000 people you can't do an event," he said.
"I cant bring anybody worth watching with that capacity. If you bring us down to 1000 people, you would be killing us. It's impossible to do that," he told the board.
Trying to paint the whole picture.
"We aren't trying to do any harm to anybody were just trying to provide entertainment to the city in a safe professional way with the highest quality of shows. That's all we ask," said Gutierrez.
According to county commissioner Joe Goodman, in regards to the public safety aspect and the potential for someone getting hurt or having a medical emergency, "I certainly sympathize with events, but we don’t have to wonder what if, we know. It's happened elsewhere."
"It's too big. We're not set up for this kind of business. It needs to be in a colosseum somewhere, not on the side of the road on Highway 53," said Goodman.
The BOC made a motion to adopt the revised temporary event ordinance, however asked staff to bring an allowable amendment for singular specific events that are in excess of the ordinance, such as Rancho El Encanto, which they will review in two weeks.
