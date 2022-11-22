An industrial development was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners Nov. 8, which includes a rezone of 35.29 acres on Patrick Mill Road and Carl Bethlehem Road from agricultural (AG) and medium density residential (R2) to light industrial (M1).
The approval also includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map, reassigning the property's character area from rural neighborhood to the employment/industrial center.
The development will consist of one 387,180 square-foot manufacturing warehouse and distribution facility with 68 truck stalls an 198 car parking spaces. A 25-foot zoning buffer and privacy fence will separate the development from adjacent residential properties.
The property will comply with all applicable conditions, including special lighting and sidewalks, which are required of properties located within the Highway Corridor Overlay.
A deceleration lane will be added for all entrances, including an entrance onto the West Winder-Bypass, which will require approval from the Georgia. Department of Transportation (GDOT).
A traffic impact study is also required as part of the approval.
As a light manufacturing development, it's anticipated to bring in an enhanced tax base, numerous employment opportunities and will contribute to the county's goal of economic development along the West Winder-Bypass.
The BOC expects this to be the first of several developments of its kind being proposed near the West Winder-Bypass in the years to come.
PRESENTATIONS
The BOC heard the following presentations during its Nov. 8 meeting:
Ross Associates presented an overview of its service contract with the county for the development of the Barrow County Impact Fee Program, which the BOC approved. The cost for the service is $88,000 and will be funded by the general fund within the BOC budget.
A presentation from Nelsnick Enterprises, Inc. of a cost of services analysis for water and wastewater, which is under consideration by the BOC.
NEW BUSINESS
• The following business items received approval from the BOC:
• The new Bird Hammond Road alignment and the county's right-of-way.
• The purchase of two vehicles from the roads and bridges department and removal of those vehicles from the general ledger and capital asset system. The vehicles will be taken to auction.
• The purchase of a 2022 John Deere 5075E utility tractor.
• An on-call pond cutting contract with Mealor Construction, LLC. For fiscal year 2023, the BOC has $350,000 budgeted in the stormwater fund for on-call pond cutting.
• A referendum for Homestead Option Sales Tax and homestead exemption.
• An annexation request by the City of Winder for 344 single family homes on a property adjacent to Chelsea Park and Pinnacle Point toward the west of Rockwell Meadows and Century Oaks the east, which the county requested the city require a traffic study be performed at the developer's expense.
• An annexation request from the City of Winder for roughly 168 acres along Hwy. 211, stretching from Marbury Creek just past the Chimneys Golf Course, where the city received a proposal for 231 single-family detached lots and 201 townhome units, totaling 432 dwellings. The properties are currently zoned agricultural AG, C1 and C2. The Future Land Use Map assigns the character areas of the properties as rural neighborhood, which doesn't support the PUD designation with a proposed density of 2.56 units per acre. The BOC took no action on the request.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public hearings were held on the following items, followed by the board's approval of each:
• A rezone request for one acre at 370 Carl Bethlehem Rd. to R1 to accommodate a single-family home.
• A Future Land Use Map (FLUM) amendment request for 11.29 acres at 697 Patrick Mill Road from 316 Innovation Corridor to suburban neighborhood and a rezone request from R3 to R2 with a special use to allow for a 53-living unit townhome community.
• A rezone request for 1.31 acres at 1291 Lackey Rd. from AG to R1 and a variance request for a remaining 21.85-acre tract lot width.
• A rezone request for 19.04 acres at Austin Reynolds Road from AG to R2 for a 43-lot single-family community.
• A rezone request for 15.42 acres on Perkins Rd. from AC to R1 for four tracts consisting of 4.31 acres and a single tract of 11 acres requested to rezone to AG.
• A rezone request for 6.65 acres at Pearl Pentecost Rd. from C2 to M1.
