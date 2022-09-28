The Barrow County Board of Commissioners was recently updated on the status of the projects using the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds it received last year.
Out of the $16,168,394 total the county received, $825,856 has been used for the following projects:
FIRE/EMS
- The county budgeted $458,000 for the emergency response facility workspace expansion for Fire Station 6, located at 22 Pleasant Hill Church Road NE in Winder. So far, the county has spent $44,350 out of the budgeted amount for this project.
- The county budgeted $40,860 for HVAC at fire stations 4, 1335 Fourth Ave. in Auburn; Fire Station 5, 1292 Hwy. 211 in Winder; and Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd. in Statham.
- A total of $21,966 is budgeted for generators and switch gears for fire stations 4,5,1 and 7, located at 1036 Carl-Bethlehem Rd. in Winder.
- The Fire/EMS department will also receive Clear Touch smart boards for conference rooms for a total cost of $8,213, which the county has budgeted for, but not yet purchased.
DETENTION CENTER
- The county budgeted $2 million for HVAC filtration updates at the detention center, including the courthouse and jail, of which $6,250 has been spent so far.
- For the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, $100,000 is budgeted for technology upgrades at the administration annex, located at 233 E Broad Street.
STORMWATER
- The county purchased an HVAC system for the stormwater building for a total of $10,000 and has budgeted for the purchase of a sweeper for $273,484 and a jet/vac truck for $415,727, which haven't yet been purchased.
WATER AND SEWER
- The county budgeted a large majority of its ARP funds, over $12 million, for water and sewer system upgrades, including $2.5 million for a water tank, $2.5 million at the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority treatment plant, $2.185 million for the Pleasant Hill Church Road and Hwy. 211 water main and $5.1 million for the expansion of Barber Creek.
Out of the total budgeted for water and sewer projects, the county has spent the following:
- Water tank - $119,723
- Barber Creek expansion - $508,100
- Water main at Pleasant Hill and Hwy. 211 - $137,439
The county has also budgeted roughly $8,000 for technology upgrades for the Board of Commissioners and nearly $500,000 on employee retention pay.
