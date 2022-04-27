A discussion over Winder's T-SPLOST resolution among the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) ended with board members on opposing sides of the debate during its work session Tuesday, April 26.
Speaking on behalf of the county's transportation department, Barrow County public works director Chris Yancey told the board, "we would like to consider T-SPLOST and allow citizens to vote on improving roads instead of continuing to delay," he said. "The need is continuing to rise everyday."
According to commissioner Billy Brown, there hasn’t been a new road built in this county in 60 years. "We're approving hundreds of houses and adding to this congestion every time," he said.
"We cant keep bringing people in here while everybody is sitting on top of everyone," said Brown. "You cant keep stacking these cars up."
Commissioner Ben Hendrix agreed with Brown, telling the board he sees T-SPLOST as "probably one of the more fair ways to pay for a lot of these expenses because it doesn’t just put a burden on the citizens, it includes everyone that passes through the county."
"For me, it's a win-win," said Hendrix.
On the opposite end of the discussion, Commissioner Rolando Alvarez said, "I think there are risks for doing it so quickly when we don't have clear leads as to what Barrow County is going to look like."
Alvarez was referring to the outdated priority list from the county's Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) from 2015, which will soon be updated following the BOC's approval of the service contract for a new CTP earlier in the meeting April 26.
"I don’t think I can support it on the ballot for this year," said Alvarez, suggesting the county wait until after the CTP plan is updated in next year.
"This isn't E-SPLOST. It's harder," said Alvarez.
In response to the comparison to E-SPLOST by Alvarez, Brown said, "it may not be for the kids but its for the kids' mama and daddy to get them to school."
According to BOC chairwoman Pat Graham, "it's irresponsible to move forward with a T-SPLOST with an old priority list that doesn't prioritize our needs."
"The CTP will determine the best place to invest this money," she said, adding that it would be cruel to burden citizens with "one of the largest tax increases in Barrow County's history."
"Your chances of getting voter approval with an outdated list and skyrocketing inflation, I think it's horrible timing," said Graham.
"I think T-PSLOST is critical funding for Barrow County at the right time with the right project list. I understand Winder is having huge financial problems. I know that they need the money, and I sympathize with them."
Backing Graham's statement on the matter, Alvarez said, "I agree with the need, but its about the mechanics of how are we going to get it done and can we get it done," said Alvarez.
Alex Ward pointed out that if the board waited until the traffic study is completed, which isn't until June 2023, the earliest vote would be 2024, making the first time taxes could be collected April 2025. "That pushes it out way too far," said Ward, adding that he would be opposed to a special election for T-SPLOST as it would cost the county too much money.
Ward also pointed out that due to low voter turnout during special elections, it wouldn't be the best timing.
"For my constituents in District 6, their number one priority is traveling down our roads. Every week I have somebody asking me what are we going to do to improve traffic," said Hendrix.
"When I see a way to put it on the ballot as early as November I still think it's a win-win," said Hendrix.
"It makes sense. Talk to your constituents," he said.
When the matter will be voted on by the BOC remains to be known as further discussions among board members continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.