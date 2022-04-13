The Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) tabled an application to rezone nearly 50 acres on Carl Bethlehem Road at its intersection with Arch Tanner Road to R3 residential to accommodate a townhome community after the applicant requested additional time to update the site plan.
During public hearing, Sharon Thomas, who lives on Arch Tanner Road, spoke in opposition to the application, citing issues with the road condition and overcrowding schools. "No matter the outcome I can go home and tell my kids that I fought for them," said Thomas.
The BOC will revisit the application during its June 14 work session.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, during its meeting April 12, the BOC voted on the following items:
• Approved a request to rezone agricultural property in Statham to residential to allow for five residential lots.
• Approved request by property owner to subdivide existing home from agricultural to residential in order to sell the property and home.
• Approved request to rezone just over an acre of property on Tom Miller Road in Bethlehem from R1 to R2 was approved with staff recommendations.
• A request to amend the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and to rezone 7.76 acres from agricultural to commercial (C3) at the intersections of Highway 324 and Haymon Morris Road to allow for a mixed-use self-storage and gas station. FLUM amendment would redisgnate the property into the SR 316 innovation corridor.
• An application to rezone approximately 10 acres from AG to AR on Rat Kinney Road in Statham to subdivide property into five tracts.
• A highway corridor overlay expansion to include all state routes with the exception of rural routes including Highway 11 North, Hwy. 211 Northeast and Hwy. 211 Southeast , Hwy 82 and Hwy 330.
• A professional services agreement with TUSA Consulting Services, LLC, for a comprehensive radio and communications five year plan.
• A Roadway Lighting Assistant Agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for Exchange Boulevard Extension from CR 110/ Harry McCarty Road to SR 11.
• A utility easement agreement with Hawthorne Property for the Auburn infrastructure project.
• The purchase of a new 2021 Rosco Challenger 7 Broom for the Roads and Bridges Department.
• The application of HA5 treatment by Blount Construction to the City Pond Road Project. HA5 was developed to meet the demand for effective asphalt preservation on residential roadways without the negative side effects of chip seals or slurry seals.
