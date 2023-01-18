The Barrow County Board of Commissioners tabled a request to rezone roughly 45 acres from agricultural (AG) to high-density residential (R-3) to allow the development of a 187-lot open space neighborhood with mixed residential uses on W Star Street and Carl Bethlehem Road. A Future Land Use Map (FLUM) amendment from rural neighborhood to 316 Innovation Corridor is also requested for a portion of the property.

The applicant, InLine Communities, LLC, is proposing 78 lots of single-family detached homes with two-car garages and 109 lots of townhomes with rear entry garages. The proposed width of the single-family homes is 52 feet and the proposed width of the townhomes is 22 feet.

