The Barrow County Board of Commissioners tabled a request to rezone roughly 45 acres from agricultural (AG) to high-density residential (R-3) to allow the development of a 187-lot open space neighborhood with mixed residential uses on W Star Street and Carl Bethlehem Road. A Future Land Use Map (FLUM) amendment from rural neighborhood to 316 Innovation Corridor is also requested for a portion of the property.
The applicant, InLine Communities, LLC, is proposing 78 lots of single-family detached homes with two-car garages and 109 lots of townhomes with rear entry garages. The proposed width of the single-family homes is 52 feet and the proposed width of the townhomes is 22 feet.
There are four parking spaces provided per home and 95 guest parking spaces provided (0.5 spaces per home).
Amenities include a pool, cabana and pocket parks with 14.2 acres of open space (30.4% of site).
Two full-access stop-sign controlled driveways are proposed for the site, which are both on Carl-Bethlehem Road and consist of one entering and one exiting lane and a deceleration lane for entering traffic.
A traffic study was conducted on the property, which concluded the development will have minimal impact on traffic operations. The traffic study also concluded that, per Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) standards, a left turn lane isn’t warranted at either proposed driveway, but a deceleration is necessary at both proposed driveways
Planning staff recommends approval of both the rezoning and the FLUM amendment with 12 conditions attached to the approval.
Among the conditions are that all properties have restricted gate access, are maintained by a Home Owners Association and have a minimum of 1,500 square feet of heated gross floor area. A 10-foot landscape strip along Carl-Bethlehem Road for the length of the property be dedicated to the county for additional right-of-way and an additional 15-foot landscape buffer along W. Star Street and Carl-Bethlehem Road that includes decorative fencing are also among the conditions suggested by planning staff.
The Barrow County Planning Commission opposed both the rezoning and Future Land Use Map amendment.
The BOC will readdress the proposal during its Feb. 14 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.