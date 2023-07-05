The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting with all six municipalities within Barrow County to discuss possible projects to include in a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum along with the rate of the tax and other topics related to the TSPLOST.
A TPLOST is a sales tax to fund capital projects proposed by the county and municipal governments where the projects consist of transportation purposes only.
