In a special called meeting March 29, the BOC approved the signing of a local government Memorandum of Understanding regarding the national opioid class action against Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies as well as the "big three" distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, who reached a settlement in July 2021
Although Barrow County did not affirmatively sue, it's still eligible to participate in and receive a settlement disbursement, which must be spent on opioid abatement.
Through its pharmaceutical division, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson will pay $5 billion, broken into annual payments over nine years. McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen will pay a combined $21 billion over 18 years.
At least 85 percent of the payments will be dedicated to addiction treatment and prevention services.
By signing onto the deal, Barrow County and thousands other local governments throughout the nation have agreed to drop their opioid lawsuits against the companies and have pledged not to bring any future action.
As a multistate agreement, this deal is second only to the big tobacco settlement of the late 1990s, according to federal data.
While this was a big win for local governments, the opioid crisis continues to take a terrible toll on the nation as the number of drug overdose deaths since 1999 has quadrupled, according to the Center for Disease Control, who also reported that over 70 percent of the 70,630 drug overdose deaths that occurred in 2019 involved an opioid.
This multi-billion dollar settlement doesn't designate funds to compensate families and individual victims of the opioid crisis.
According to county planning and development staff, the funds can be spent in either the grants fund of the general fund, which is a decision to be made by the BOC. Since the funds were not included in the FY2022 budget, if received before the end of June 2022, a budget amendment would be required in order to add both revenue and expenses added to the county's general ledger.
The county is required to send its proposed Memorandum of Understanding to the state by March 31.
