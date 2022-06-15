BOE
As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, the Barrow County Board of Education (BOE) has approved a number of summer projects recommended by the superintendent that aim to better equip the school system and its facilities to accommodate recent growth while remaining on the cutting edge of technology, both inside and outside of the classroom.
The following are items voted on during the BOE's June 7 regularly scheduled voting session:
CHARACTER STRONG PROGRAM
The Barrow County Board of Education approved the adoption and purchase of the Character Strong program, which provides age-appropriate social-emotional learning that addresses CASEL's five competencies: Self-awareness, self-management; social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. A selection team of administrators, teachers and counselors were actively involved in the evaluation process and recommended the curriculum for use in grades K-12.
JCD STUDENT CONDUCT POLICY
JCD Student Conduct Policy was removed from public review and approved by the school board . The new policy mandates school policy require a meeting of the parent or guardian of any student found to have engaged in certain specified offenses and appropriate school district officials to form a school bus behavior contract for the student.
INSTRUCTIONAL CONVERSATIONS INSTITUTE
Six schools within BCSS will collectively send up to 70 teachers to an Instructional Conversations Foundational institute (ICFI) throughout the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The ICFI is a multi-day program facilitated by the Center for Latino Achievement and Success in Education (CLASE) and is a "research-based model for collaborative, conversation-based, culturally responsive, small-group instruction ideal for teachers concerned with how to meet the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse students," according to BCSS .
Upon the recommendation from the superintendent, the school board authorized payment of up to $70,000 to University of Georgia for registration fees for teachers from Kennedy Elementary, Arts and Innovation Magnet, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Russell Middle School, Westside Middle School and Winder-Barrow High School. Some funds may also be used to provide follow-up support and coaching after the initial training. The cost will be funded using a combination of L4GA and school consolidated funds.
PROFESSIONAL LEARNING SERVICES
The school board voted to employ Kevin Reczynski and Associates (KRA) for the facilitation of site-based professional learning that focuses on the unique improvement goals of each of the three individual L4GA grant-funded schools within BCSS: Auburn Elementary, Bear Creek Middle and Russell Middle School. A fourth school receiving the service is Yargo Elementary, which will be funded using consolidated funds.
KRA will provide all teachers employed at these four schools with professional learning using each of the school's distinct improvement plans to create custom-made programming for each school's unique needs.
In addition to on-site professional learning and support, teachers will receive off-site preparation and analysis to inform future school visits.
Professional learning on writing instruction and assessment of writing, vertical alignment and consistency in writing instruction, alignment of reading and writing-based assessments to priority standards in all content areas and/or deconstruction of standards, assessment design and genre-based pedagogy.
The BOE authorized the payment of $60,000 to KRA, which will be funded from a combination of L4GA and school consolidated funds.
RUBRIK BACKUP SYSTEM
The school system has approved awarding the purchase of a Rubrik backup system to low-bid respondent Surelock Technology of Lawrenceville in the amount of $90,175, which will come out of ITS funds. According to the superintendent the district has outgrown its existing backup system and seeks to upgrade to a more "robust platform with increased capacity and additional cyber-security preventative measures," said McMichael in his summary of his recommendation to the school board. The cost will come out of ITS funds.
DELL SERVERS
Due to the district's current virtual server infrastructure reaching end of life and is in need of replacement, the school board approved the superintendent's recommendation to award the purchase of Dell servers to low bid respondent deft.com in the amount of $78,500, which will be funded using ITF funds.
INTERACTIVE PANELS
The purchase of Clear Touch interactive panels from TechOptics of Winder in the amount of $4,543 per panel through Dec. 31, 2022 for a maximum total of $1,363,074 was approved by the school board. The purchase will be funded from various budgets. The interactive panels will replace the outdated classroom projectors and it part of the district's continuing effort in ensuring it remains on the cutting edge of technology in the classroom.
OPEN UP MATH WORKBOOKS
The purchase of Open Up Math student workbooks from Study Edge, the sole source provider, for the 2022-2023 school year was approved and will provide students in grades 6-8 with a consumable workbook using the Open Up math curriculum.
The district will purchase 2,140 workbooks for traditional instruction at $15 each and 60 workbooks for advanced instruction at $25 each, which totals $33, 600, which will be taken out of ESSER-III ARP funds. Open Up workbooks will also purchased for the 2023-2024 school year from the same funding source.
MARKER BOARDS
The district approved purchase and installation of marker boards from Claridge Products and Equipment in the amount of $70,852, which includes installation and removal of existing cork boards. The purchase will be funded using Esser-III ARP funds.
The marker boards will be installed in 39 middle school math classrooms this summer.
Marker boards will be mounted on all available wall space (supplanting cork boards where needed) to create “360 degrees of workspace," allowing students to work both independently and collaboratively to solve math problems while allowing the teacher to easily see each student’s work and provide immediate feedback and assistance.
According to BCSS, the 360-degree math classroom has been shown to increase student engagement and outcomes.
FORMATIVE PARTNER LICENSES
The purchase of Formative Partner Licenses for all middle school students, teachers and administrators, along with access to the "Locked Browser" option and professional learning to support implementation for the 2022-2023 school year.
Formative is a sole source provider of a web-based learning tool, which allows teachers to monitor and assess student learning by assigning activities and assessments through Formative and monitor progress in real-time. Formative provides student data that can be easily analyzed to inform instructional decisions on behalf of the teacher. Formative also integrates Microsoft Teams.
Access to the locked browser expansion prevents students from opening additional tabs during assignments and assessments. What's more, two virtual professional learning sessions with all middle school teachers and a library of videos and webinars that are accessible to teachers at any time are also included with the quote.
BCSS approved the purchase of 3,366 Formative partner licenses at $8.35 each, plus $1 for the locked browser expansion for each license ($3,366), plus $1,500 for professional development, which brings the total expenditure to $32,972, which will be funded using CARES ESSER funds.
MOBILE CLASSROOM UNITS (MOD-PODS)
A change order in the amount of $315,000 to the already approved guaranteed maximum price of $185,000 to allow a Charles Black Construction to assist with placement and installation of mobile units. Since BCSS current inventory of mobile units will not allow it to keep up with current growth, a contractor is being hired to assist with all aspects of planning and installation associated with the mobile units at multiple school campus locations. The additional cost is necessary due to the relocation of additional existing units and the purchase of additional new units to accommodate growth. The $185,000 was previously approved and funded in Jan. 2021. The $315,000 added cost will be funded by SPLOST.
ABSENCES AND EXCUSES POLICY
HB 1292, which was passed this legislation session and signed into law May 2, 2022, requires schools to count students participating in activities or programs sponsored by 4-H present for school in the same manner as an educational field trip. With the new board policy JBD in place, students would no longer be counted absent, either as excused or unexcused, for any day, portion of a day or days missed from school while participating in such activites.
WHITE FLEET SERVICE
Conner Automotive, being the only bid submitted for a white fleet service for FY 2023-2025, was selected and will consist of 87 vehicles used by the district for support functions. The bid set the hourly labor rate at $50, with markup on parts at 35% and a 12 month/12,000 mile warranty on parts and repair labor. The cost for the service is estimated at $60,000.
FUEL PETROLEUM OIL LUBRICATION BID
The BOE awarded its bid for fuel, petroleum oil and lubrication to Boswell Oil Company based on its ability to provide the products requested, its comparatively lower freight rate of .1200 per gallon for gasoline and .00551 per gallon for diesel and its 30-minute average response time for emergency deliveries, which is comparatively quick.
The total cost of the bid is estimated at $939,411.
BUS PARTS AND SHOP SUPPLIES BID
The three lowest bids for each category of parts was selected. The school system recommended multiple vendors to allow for competitive pricing and availability of parts when availability becomes limited. The estimated total cost is $770,000.
OUTSOURCE BUS REPAIRS
A list of vendors for outsource bus repairs for FY 2023-2025 was approved. The list includes multiple vendors to ensure timely repairs. Warranty and specialized repairs requiring specialized training and equipment are also included in the approved vendor list. The estimated financial impact is $250,000 to $270,000 for FY2022 based on past previous year actuals.
TIRE BID
The second-lowest bidder, Southern Tire Mart, LLC. The superintendent recommended this bidder for its level of quality concerning the recap aspect of its product line. The cost for FY2023-2025 is estimated to total $140,000.
LIFT BUSES
The board agreed with the superintendent's recommendation to use SPLOST funds to supplement the purchase of two 72-passenger lift buses from RUSH Trucks.
To fund the purchase, BCSS was allocated state bonds for the purchase of 20 buses for the bond amount of $88,110 per bus, totaling $1,762,200.
RUSH Trucks is the low bidder for BCSS's request of 72 buses to include five year bumper-to-bumper warranty. State bond amount of $88,100 per bus will fall short by $34,890 after bond allocation to cover full purchase price of $123,000.
With each bus costing $34,000, the additional amount needed from SPLOST funds totals $69,780.
PASSENGER BUSES
The board approved the recommendation to use SPLOST funds to supplement state bonds for the purchase of ten 72-passenger buses from Peach State Freightliner. The total bond amount is $881,100 and the total SPLOST amount is $188,780.
The district did not choose RUSH Trucks for the passenger buses due it not making an adjustments to meet seat spacing requirement in Barrow County specifications. Peach State Freightliner deviated from 90-passenger design to 84-passenger design to meet the BCSS requirement of 27.5-inch seat spacing, which reduces interior seats by two.
The price per bus is $106,988, which for ten buses will total $1,068,880. The state bond allocation is $88,110 for each bus, which totals $881,100 for ten buses, which leaves a $188,780 difference, which would be funded using SPLOST.
The board also followed the recommendation to purchase eight 84-passenger buses from Peach State Freightliner.
As the lowest bidder, Peach State Freightliner's 84-passenger buses are priced at $149 The bond total amount is $704,880, making the SPLOST amount $149,120, totals $1,192,960 for eight buses. The state bond allocation of $88,110 per bus, ehich comes to $704,880 in total costs, leaving a difference of $488,080,which will be funded using SPLOST.
The board
ACTIVITY BUSES
Peach state Freightliner was the sole bidder for activity buses, which allow non-CDL school staff to transport small groups to various activities, which prevents the need for the transportation to supply a bus and driver for activities with 14 students or less. The purchase price for each unit is $77,090, which brings the total for two at $154,000.The cost will be covered in-full using SPLOST funds as state bonds cannot be used to purchase or lease activity buses.
BUS RADIO, CAMERA AND TABLET SERVICE
Alpha Communications, Inc. was selected for bus radio, camera and tablet servicing. The estimated financial impact is $23,000. Alpha Communications has provided BCSS with a high standard of products and service for many years, said the superintendent.
FUEL BUDGET AMENDMENT
An amendment to the fuel budget from the general fund balance was recommended by the superintendent and approved by the BOE in the amount of $150,000. The increase in fuel costs have exhausted the fuel budget and previous amendment. As buses continue to run summer school and other summer activities, these funds will be used to cover fuel deliveries for the remainder of the fiscal year.
