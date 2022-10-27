The Barrow County Board of Education's regular board meeting Nov. 8 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Barrow County Professional Development Center, located at 179 W. Athens Street in Winder.
