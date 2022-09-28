The Barrow Board of Education discussed loaning up to $20 million of its general fund balance into its capital project funds at its Sept. 27 work session.
Because of current and future growth predictions, the school system has moved forward on new buildings, pod purchases and land deals.
The capital project funds are allotted for technology, buses, renovations, new buildings and some land purchases. Capital funds come from sales tax (ELOST) receipts and bond proceeds.
The loan will help cover capital expenditures for the next nine months, until the new bond proceeds come in, assistant superintendent of business services Jennifer Houston said.
“This will allow the district to continue construction on renovations and new buildings [and] also buy the IT, the technology and the buses that are needed,” she added.
During the nine months, there will be $40 million left in the general fund reserves, “well above” the state required minimum balance.
There will be a vote on ELOST 7 on March 21, 2023, with bond proceeds expected later in June. The school system plans to pay back the general fund balance by June 30, 2023.
The board is slated to make its vote on Oct. 4.
The following items are approved using the capital project funds:
- Salaries and benefits
- TCF - Energy Lease
- SYNOVIA Bus GPS
- Audit and bank fees
- Buses
- IT Projects
- Maintenance projects
- Agricultural facilities on Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 81
- Mobile Units
- BASA POD, furniture and tech
- Professional development center renovations
- Westside Middle School renovations, furniture and tech
- Apalachee High School renovations, furniture and tech
- CFIT renovations, furniture and tech
- Auburn Elementary renovation, furniture and tech
- Holsenbeck Elementary renovation, furniture and tech
- Bramlett Elementary renovation, furniture and tech
- Kennedy Elementary renovation, furniture and tech
- Yargo Elementary renovation, furniture and tech
- BASA building furniture and tech
- New elementary school on Austin Road
- BASA 2 site development
- New middle school design
- Mulberry - engineer
- Bethlehem Elementary renovation architect and design
- NEW POD
- BASA II building
