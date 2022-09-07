The Barrow County Board of Education recognized and honored the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year (TOTY).
“When you’ve made it to this level it’s a really high honor,” superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael said as he discussed the rigorous selection process teachers go through each year. “We can’t thank all of you enough for what you do every day.”
“I echo the sentiments of Dr. McMichael in congratulating you,” assistant superintendent of teaching and learning Angela Moton added.
“You are the best of the best.”
“We appreciate all that you do and I am honored to be counted among the profession with you,” said Moton.
The following individuals are among those named BCSS 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at their respective schools within the school district:
- Dion Muldrow: District TOTY, Apalachee High School
- Tammie DuBose: District Finalist, Bramlett Elementary School
- Alicia Caldwell: District Finalist, Kennedy Elementary School
- Ella Daniel: District Finalist, Russell Middle School
- Shelley Warrington: Auburn Elementary School
- Helena Ostafin: Bethlehem Elementary School
- Katie Dills: County Line Elementary School
- Whitney Mull: Holsenbeck Elementary School
- Emily Dixon: Statham Elementary School
- Polly Hixson: Winder Elementary School
- Kelly Cravey: Yargo Elementary School
- Chelsea Helton: Bear Creek Middle School
- Lisha Hutchinson: Haymon-Morris Middle School
- Valerie Lancaster: Westside Middle School
- Robert Simpson: Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Sims Academy
- Emily Freeman: Winder-Barrow High School
- Laura Payne: Arts and Innovation Magnet Program
- James Jones: Alternative Educational Program
