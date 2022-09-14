Increased funding for up to three additional School Resource Officers (SROs) was approved by the school board during its Sept. 6 meeting.
The school district currently has 10 school-based officers and two district-wide officers provided by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), who oversee SROs and provide support where needed.
The school system reimburses the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) for 50% of the cost of the SRO officers.
BCSO has hired two additional officers, who are serving at Winder Barrow and Apalachee high schools. A third officer will be added later this year upon completion of thorough training.
The cost of each officer to the school system is approximately $40,000 per year, including benefits, which will total a $120,000 increase in budget to the general fund.
In other business, the BOC approved the following items as recommended by the Barrow County School System superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael:
- Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE)’s annual budget, which will total $389,155 in federal and state grants.
- Renewal of Learning A-Z software, which will cost $28,329 per year and up to $75,000 for five years.
- Purchase of air conditioning retrofits for school buses, which will cost $12,111 per bus up to 100 units, totaling $1.211 million.
- Purchase of 501 Dell Chromebooks, which will cost $190,380. Future costs for more Chromebooks in the next three months will be a maximum of $95,000.
- Conversion elevator and security systems from standard land-line telephone service to cellular and network-based service at a one-time fixed cost of $36,732 and a recurring cost of $15,047.
- Renewal of a contract with the Stepping Stones Group (formerly Cobb Pediatrics) for speech services for special education students, which will cost $103,360.
- Renewal of a collaborative agreement with Soliant Health to provide one-on-one nursing services should a “medically fragile” student enroll in the system. The maximum cost per year is $80,784.
- Contract renewal with Let's Talk Speech Therapy to provide speech services to students who qualify for special education services, but attend private school or are homeschooled for up to $37,500 per year.
- New contract with school psychologist, Cheryl Bushway, to provide special education evaluation and report writing services for preschool students for up to $30,000 per year.
- Contract renewal with Heartland School Solutions in the amount of $25,210 as the software support company for school nutrition.
- New contract with National Food Group as a food vendor for breakfast items, which will cost $34,571.
- Pay for current teachers to cover classrooms during their planning time when there is no substitute available, which is expected to cost up to $1.5 million.
- Purchase of the Benchmark Phonics Workshop program for grades 3-5 at Kennedy Elementary, as well as the Benchmark Writing Workshop program for grades K-2 at Auburn Elementary and grades K-5 at Statham Elementary. The programs will cost $96,492.
- Purchase of Open Up Algebra I student workbooks, teacher editions and online help videos to total $50,720 per year.
- FY24 state capital outlay application and start date forms for renovations and modifications to Bethlehem Elementary and County Line Elementary, as well as the construction of an additional wing at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA II).
- Guaranteed maximum price in the amount of $1.3 million from Charles Black Construction to retrofit the competition athletic fields at Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School to LED fixtures.
- Selection of Charles Black Construction as the construction manager for renovations and modifications to Bethlehem Elementary, County Line Elementary and Winder Elementary schools.
- Board training plan and board meeting dates for 2023.
