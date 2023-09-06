The Barrow County Board of Education has proposed amended property tax exemptions for senior county residents. The Board, after first meeting with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute for Government, has worked for eight months to devise new, more equitable, tax exemptions for senior citizens.
The proposed new property tax exemptions are as follows:
• For residents age 62+ with annual earned income less than $60,000 (excluding social security and retirement income up to the yearly social security maximum benefit): $140,000 exemption on Barrow County School taxes
• For residents age 70+ with earned income less than $113,000 (excluding social security and retirement income up to the yearly social security maximum benefit): unlimited exemption on Barrow County School taxes
The following rules will apply to both of the above circumstances:
• Home values will be frozen when residents apply for the exemption.
• Seniors will not receive either exemption if there are minor children residing in the homestead, unless such children are the natural or adopted children of the person, are foster children under the care of the person, or are children for whom the person has been appointed guardian.
• Exemption covers up to 5 acres and one home.
• These exemptions will be in lieu of, and not in addition to, any other homestead exemption applicable to school district ad valorem taxes for educational purposes.
• Exemptions will carry over from year to year until financial or family situations change (such as age, income eligibility, presence of minor children, or when a new application is filed).
A few issues are yet undecided; for example, the Board would like to provide that seniors who currently receive exemptions under HB 985 or HB 1124 would not need to apply for the new exemptions. Another provision Board members request is that taxpayers who currently receive exemptions will continue to keep those exemptions until the new ones go into effect.
On Tuesday evening, Board of Education members voted to approve these amendments. Next, the proposed amendments will be reviewed by the Georgia State Legislature. The amendments will either be approved as submitted, or state leaders will suggest changes to the Board. Finally, the matter will be put before the voters in Barrow County.
If voters approve the changes, the amended tax exemptions will take effect in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.