The Barrow County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 12.07 percent.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase, which will be held Thursday, June 9 at the Barrow County School System’s Professional Development Center, located at 179 West Athens St. in Winder.
The first public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. and another will be held at 6 p.m.
A third public hearing will be held at the same location on Monday, June 20, at 1 p.m.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 17.881 mills, an increase of 1.926 mills.
Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 15.955 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $227.27 and the proposed tax increase for a non‐homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $231.12.
