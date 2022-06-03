The Board of Education will vote on its tentative other funds budget for FY2023 Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on the tentative budget, which will be held at the Barrow County School System’s Professional Development Center, located at 179 West Athens St. in Winder on the following dates:
- Monday June 13 at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
The board will vote on final budgets June 21 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.