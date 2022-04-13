A boil water advisory was issued by Barrow County Public Works after a water main break on Double Bridges Road on April 13 may have caused water pressure to drop to substandard levels, making it a potential health hazard due to microbial contamination.
The boil advisory is in place for addresses 1255-1345 on Double Bridge as well as Finch Road, Holiday Road, Bridge Crest , Payne Springs and Rivers Call subdivisions. Once water is back on, it will be sampled and tested at an Environmental Protection Division lab and the public will be notified once results are in.
During a boil advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends boiled tap water be used for the following:
• Drinking water for people and pets
• Washing and preparing food and baby formula
• Brushing teeth
To properly boil tap water for these uses, heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container, continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil and remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.
For more information, call Barrow County Water Department at 770-307-3014.
