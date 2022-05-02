The Boys and Girls Club held its annual "Steak and Steak" dinner fundraiser at the Georgia Club Wednesday, April 27, which featured former University of Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray as the guest speaker, along with the National Championship Trophy on display for attendees to enjoy.
A live auction for trips abroad and raffles for various prizes were also part of the event to raise money to support the programs offered by the club at a low cost to local families.
Also during the event, Sheriff Judd Smith led the TxT2Give fundraiser, which met and exceeded its $10,000 goal.
The following awards were announced during the event:
Anjelica Kinney Memorial Award:
Amaya Fisher; 5th Grade, Winder Elementary School
This award recognizes an elementary or middle school student for their demonstration of courage and strong spirit, by participating in a variety of programs and activities, while displaying a positive attitude. The award is named in honor of the late Anjelica Kinney, who passed away at the age of 11 in 2004, after battling complications of cancer.
Buddy Ouzts Distinguished Member
Janiah Holmes; 8th grade, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy
The award is named in honor of the late Buddy Ouzts, who was a businessman, co-founder of the Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, and served as Mayor of Winder for nearly two consecutive decades. This award recognizes members for their positive accomplishments and attitude towards the Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow.
Youth of the Year
Dayneris Gonzalez, 8th grade, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy
This is the highest award given by Boys & Girls Clubs. To achieve the title of Youth of the Year, Club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles. They should exemplify the critical impact Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people.
To support the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County, text GIVE to 833-805-2550. Donations can also be made online at winderbarrowbgc.com/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.