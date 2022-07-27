Registration for the 2022-2023 after-school program at the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County is now open.
The elementary after-school program serves County Line, Holsenbeck, Kennedy, Statham and Winder Elementary Schools.
The teen after-school program serves Bear Creek Middle, Russell Middle, Westside Middle, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow High School.
The program offers guidance and supervision from qualified, experienced staff, academic enrichment in English/language arts and math, sport and recreation activities and specialized enrichment activities.
An annual membership fee of $50 (nonrefundable) is required and the weekly fee is $20 a week per child.
Transportation from the schools served by BGC will not be available until Tuesday, Sept. 6. Club members are welcome to attend in August, however parents/guardians/caregivers will be responsible for transportation.
For more information, call 770-307-1399 or email office@winderbarrowbgc.com.
