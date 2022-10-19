Over 220 area golfers participated in this year's Georgia Club Foundation Annual Golf Outing, held at the Georgia Club in Statham, which concluded with a silent and live auction.
Based on the generous funds raised at the tournament, representatives from The Tree House of Winder and the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County were each given checks for $25,000.
